16 militants killed in North Waziristan as two soldiers embrace martyrdom

Asif Ali Zardari said the nation saluted its brave soldiers and honored their sacrifices for the land.

Security personnel also recovered weapons and ammunition from the militants killed during the operations

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed 16 militants in intelligence-based operations (IBO) across multiple areas of North Waziristan, including two Afghan nationals, while two Pakistani soldiers were killed in an exchange of fire, the military officials said.





According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an operation in Ali Khel, where they killed 12 militants, including two Afghan nationals.





In separate operations in Mir Ali and Datta Khel, troops killed two militants in each location, bringing the total number of militants killed to 16.





Security personnel also recovered weapons and ammunition from the militants killed during the operations, the ISPR said.

However, two soldiers lost their lives during an exchange of fire with the militants.





They were identified as Havaldar Ismat Ali, a resident of Swabi, and Naik Aftab Ali, who belonged to Mardan. The military's media wing said security forces would continue clearance operations in the affected areas to track down and eliminate any remaining militants.





It added that counterterrorism operations under the military's Azm-e-Istehkam initiative would continue at full pace.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari praised security forces for their successful operations and paid tribute to the troops involved.





Asif Ali Zardari said the nation saluted its brave soldiers and honored the sacrifices of Havaldar Ismat Ali and Naik Aftab Ali, adding that their services would always be remembered.





He reaffirmed that operations against foreign-sponsored terrorism under Azm-e-Istehkam would continue with full force until the last terrorist was eliminated.