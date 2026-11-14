BOL News, BOL Entertainment move to new satellite frequency on APP STAR 7

The move also enables viewers to watch BOL News in a 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio.

Both channels will be broadcast using the DVB-S2, 8PSK transmission format

KARACHI: Viewers of BOL News and BOL Entertainment will need to update their satellite receiver settings as both channels have shifted to a new frequency on the APP STAR 7 satellite.





According to the newly released technical details, BOL News is now available at a frequency of 3875 MHz, with a symbol rate of 5,000 Kbps. The new transmission settings also include Vertical polarization and a Forward Error Correction (FEC) rate of 3/5.





Both channels will be broadcast using the DVB-S2, 8PSK transmission format, ensuring compatibility with receivers that support these specifications. The updated settings will allow viewers to access BOL News and BOL Entertainment through their satellite receivers.





Viewers are advised to update their receiver configurations with the new frequency details to continue watching both channels without interruption. The move also enables viewers to watch BOL News in a 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio, providing a wider viewing experience.