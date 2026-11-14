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Headlines
Stefflon Don welcomes second child, reveals frightening postpartum health battle BOL News, BOL Entertainment move to new satellite frequency on APP STAR 7 Pakistan and Kuwait seek stronger economic ties through expanded energy cooperation Police kill four militants while thwarting attack on Kanger Pul checkpost in Bannu Pakistan Army raises diabetes awareness through special event in Leepa Valley Macron's viral hug moment with Iceland's leader steals spotlight at Dublin meeting Pakistan urges Gulf de-escalation, reaffirms support for Arab allies at UNSC US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Stefflon Don welcomes second child, reveals frightening postpartum health battle BOL News, BOL Entertainment move to new satellite frequency on APP STAR 7 Pakistan and Kuwait seek stronger economic ties through expanded energy cooperation Police kill four militants while thwarting attack on Kanger Pul checkpost in Bannu Pakistan Army raises diabetes awareness through special event in Leepa Valley Macron's viral hug moment with Iceland's leader steals spotlight at Dublin meeting Pakistan urges Gulf de-escalation, reaffirms support for Arab allies at UNSC US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

BOL News, BOL Entertainment move to new satellite frequency on APP STAR 7

The move also enables viewers to watch BOL News in a 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio.

Web Desk November 14, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Both channels will be broadcast using the DVB-S2, 8PSK transmission format

KARACHI: Viewers of BOL News and BOL Entertainment will need to update their satellite receiver settings as both channels have shifted to a new frequency on the APP STAR 7 satellite.


According to the newly released technical details, BOL News is now available at a frequency of 3875 MHz, with a symbol rate of 5,000 Kbps. The new transmission settings also include Vertical polarization and a Forward Error Correction (FEC) rate of 3/5.


Both channels will be broadcast using the DVB-S2, 8PSK transmission format, ensuring compatibility with receivers that support these specifications. The updated settings will allow viewers to access BOL News and BOL Entertainment through their satellite receivers.


Viewers are advised to update their receiver configurations with the new frequency details to continue watching both channels without interruption. The move also enables viewers to watch BOL News in a 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio, providing a wider viewing experience.

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