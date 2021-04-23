Adsense 970×250

Pakistan comes in support of India #Indianeedsoxygen trends on Pakistani Twitter

Fahad PervezWeb Editor

23rd Apr, 2021. 01:41 pm
India recorded the world’s highest daily tally of new covid-19 cases for another day in a row, while daily deaths from corona have also jumped by a record.

With 332,730 new cases, India’s total patient load has now passed 16 million (1 crore 60 lakhs).

Deaths also jumped to a record 2,263 in the past 24 hours, the Indian health ministry said, while officials across northern and western India, including the capital, New Delhi, warned that most hospitals were full and running out of oxygen.

Max healthcare, which runs a network of hospitals in northern and western India, posted an appeal on Twitter on Friday for an emergency supply of oxygen at its facility in Delhi.

“We regret to inform you that we are suspending any new patient admissions in all our hospitals in Delhi … till oxygen supplies stabilize,” the company said.

After watching the situation in India, Pakistanis came out in support of Indians and started the trend #Indianeedsoxygen on Twitter in an appeal to the Pakistani government to help provide the much-needed gas to the neighboring country.

On Friday, #Indianeedsoxygen and #Indianlivesmatter were the top two trends on Pakistani Twitter.

Have a look at the tweets from Pakistanis.

