Adsense 970×250

Imran Khan Likely To Visit Saudi Arabia On 7th May 2021

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

02nd May, 2021. 12:30 am
Adsense 300×600
Imran Khan Visit To Saudi Arabia
Adsense 300×250

Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, has issued a statement regarding Imran Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia.

In his statement, the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan said,

“A number of agreements, MoUs on security, media, climate change will be signed during the Prime Minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia.”

As per the sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to visit the Kingdom on 7th May 2021.

Earlier on Friday, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

This was stated in a statement issued by the media wing of the Prime Minister’s Office.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Special Envoy of the Prime Minister for Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi were also present in the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in Pakistan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia before Eid-ul-Fitr or immediately after it.

PM Khan will have a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit.

According to Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the Kingdom has been confirmed, however, the dates will be announced later.

Earlier in March, Prime Minister Imran Khan had received a telephone call from the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Crown Prince inquired about the Prime Minister’s health and wished him a speedy recovery. PM Imran also inquired about the well-being of Mohammed Bin Salman since he had recently undergone a surgical procedure.

During their conversation, the premier lauded the transformational “Green Saudi Initiative” and the “Green Middle East initiative” recently announced by the Crown Prince in Saudi Arabia.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s “10 billion Tree Tsunami” initiative, which is underway in the whole country, and its potential dividends to restore the ecosystem and combat climate change.

While highlighting the complementarities between both countries’ environmental initiatives, the Prime Minister hoped for enhanced bilateral cooperation and knowledge sharing in this field.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Imran Khan conveyed warm wishes for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

PM Imran, however, reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen amiable and fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia and also reiterated Pakistan’s support for the Kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Also, both the leaders agreed to work together to further augment bilateral ties in all spheres.

The Crown Prince also invited the Prime Minister to undertake a visit to Saudi Arabia in the near future.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Farrukh Habib
45 mins ago
Opposition Would’ve Sold Pakistan If Imran Khan Wasn’t The PM: Farrukh Habib

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said "If Imran...
1 hour ago
Turnout in the by-elections was very low, says Andleeb Abbas

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Andleeb Abbas said the turnout in the by-elections...
Sharmila Faruqui
1 hour ago
PPP has made sacrifices for democracy in the country: Sharmila Faruqui

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharmila Faruqui has said that PPP has...
BOL News Tabdeeli
2 hours ago
Imran Khan Has Ruined Pakistan In Two Years: PML-N Leader Afnanullah

PML-N leader and Senator Afnanullah has said that Imran Khan has ruined...
2 hours ago
Ali Gul Pir Makes Kangana Ranaut Laugh; Find Out How?

Pakistani singer, YouTuber, and funny content creator Ali Gul Pir has been...
FBR
3 hours ago
FBR has achieved net revenue of Rs3780 billion from July to April

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has released preliminary details of revenue...

Recent News

Ramadan Calendar Karachi
34 mins ago
Sehri time in karachi, Ramadan 2021

Karachi: Today Sehri time today in karachi has been updated, Ramadan 2021 has...
Ramadan Calendar Sargodha 2021
41 mins ago
Ramadan Calendar Sargodha 2021: Today Sehr time, Iftar time

Sargodha: Ramadan Calendar Sargodha 2021 has been updated. Ramadan 2021 has begun and...
Farrukh Habib
45 mins ago
Opposition Would’ve Sold Pakistan If Imran Khan Wasn’t The PM: Farrukh Habib

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said "If Imran...
1 hour ago
Turnout in the by-elections was very low, says Andleeb Abbas

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Andleeb Abbas said the turnout in the by-elections...