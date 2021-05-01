Imran Khan Likely To Visit Saudi Arabia On 7th May 2021

Adsense 300×250

Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, has issued a statement regarding Imran Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia.

In his statement, the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan said,

“A number of agreements, MoUs on security, media, climate change will be signed during the Prime Minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia.”

As per the sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to visit the Kingdom on 7th May 2021.

Earlier on Friday, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

This was stated in a statement issued by the media wing of the Prime Minister’s Office.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Special Envoy of the Prime Minister for Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi were also present in the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in Pakistan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia before Eid-ul-Fitr or immediately after it.

PM Khan will have a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit.

According to Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the Kingdom has been confirmed, however, the dates will be announced later.

Earlier in March, Prime Minister Imran Khan had received a telephone call from the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Crown Prince inquired about the Prime Minister’s health and wished him a speedy recovery. PM Imran also inquired about the well-being of Mohammed Bin Salman since he had recently undergone a surgical procedure.

During their conversation, the premier lauded the transformational “Green Saudi Initiative” and the “Green Middle East initiative” recently announced by the Crown Prince in Saudi Arabia.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s “10 billion Tree Tsunami” initiative, which is underway in the whole country, and its potential dividends to restore the ecosystem and combat climate change.

While highlighting the complementarities between both countries’ environmental initiatives, the Prime Minister hoped for enhanced bilateral cooperation and knowledge sharing in this field.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Imran Khan conveyed warm wishes for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

PM Imran, however, reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen amiable and fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia and also reiterated Pakistan’s support for the Kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Also, both the leaders agreed to work together to further augment bilateral ties in all spheres.

The Crown Prince also invited the Prime Minister to undertake a visit to Saudi Arabia in the near future.