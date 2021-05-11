Double Click 970×250

KP Govt. Approves 60-Day Special Remission For Prisoners On Eid

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

11th May, 2021. 10:19 am
KP govt remission for inmates

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has granted approval for the special rescinding of prisoners during the festival of Eid Al-Fitr 2021, set to begin from Friday, May 14 in Pakistan.

According to the details, the special relief will not apply to those prisoners involved in offences under Anti-Terrorist Act and Anti State activities.

However, the home and Tribal Affairs Department has issued an official notification in this regard.

Earlier, Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan had announced to pay fines of inmates who have been languishing in Peshawar central jail despite having completed their term.

He had also inquired about details of all the prisoners who had been unable to pay their fines from the jail superintendent.

He had further added that there would be no compromise on the procurement of enough facilities to inmates.

