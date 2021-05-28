Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

NCOC Decides To Open Walk-In Vaccinations For People Over 30

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

28th May, 2021. 12:47 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
NCOC Decides To Open Walk-In Vaccinations For People Over 30

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has decided to open walk-in vaccinations for people over the age of 30.

According to details, in a tweet message on the social networking website, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Omar apprised about the walk-in vaccination.

The Minister wrote, “in the NCOC meeting today it was decided to open up walk-in vaccination for 30 plus from tomorrow. So if you are 30 or older and registered please go to any vaccination centre and get vaccinated.”

Note that coronavirus cases in Pakistan are gradually declining and the rate of positive cases during the last 24 hours was 4.8%.

According to the corona statistics website (covid.gov.pk) in Pakistan, 51625 corona tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 2482 people tested positive with coronavirus while 67 have succumbed to the virus.

According to the official portal, the rate of positive cases of coronavirus in the country during the last 24 hours was 4.8%.

Note that, Pakistan has started a COVID-19 vaccine registration for people aged 19 years and above, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in his tweet informed about the development and wrote, “In today’s NCOC meeting we decided to open up vaccination registration for all 19 years and above. This registration will start from tomorrow. So now registration will be open for the entire national population which is approved by health experts for covid vaccination.”

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Rashakai Special Economic Zone (REZ) in Nowshera
27 mins ago
Govt Vows To Provide Maximum Facilities To Investors: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the future of Pakistan is...
APCC Endorses GDP Growth Forecast For Next Year: Asad Umar
60 mins ago
APCC Endorses GDP Growth Forecast For Next Year: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that the...
PM Imran To Listen To Public Complaints Via Phone Calls Once Again
2 hours ago
PM Imran To Listen To Public Complaints Via Phone Calls Once Again

Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again decided to listen to the...
Coronavirus Cases In Pakistan Are Gradually Declining
2 hours ago
Coronavirus Cases In Pakistan Are Gradually Declining

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan are gradually declining and the rate of positive...
Karachi: Rangers And Police Conduct Joint Operation, 5 Accused Arrested
2 hours ago
Karachi: Rangers And Police Conduct Joint Operation, 5 Accused Arrested

A joint operation was carried out by Rangers and police in Karachi...
K Electric Releases Statement After Prolonged Load Shedding In Karachi
3 hours ago
K Electric Releases Statement After Prolonged Load Shedding In Karachi

K Electric has released an official statement after unannounced and prolonged load...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Rashakai Special Economic Zone (REZ) in Nowshera
27 mins ago
Govt Vows To Provide Maximum Facilities To Investors: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the future of Pakistan is...
APCC Endorses GDP Growth Forecast For Next Year: Asad Umar
60 mins ago
APCC Endorses GDP Growth Forecast For Next Year: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that the...
PM Imran To Listen To Public Complaints Via Phone Calls Once Again
2 hours ago
PM Imran To Listen To Public Complaints Via Phone Calls Once Again

Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again decided to listen to the...
Coronavirus Cases In Pakistan Are Gradually Declining
2 hours ago
Coronavirus Cases In Pakistan Are Gradually Declining

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan are gradually declining and the rate of positive...