On Thursday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the reason for all Muslim leaders that have gathered in New York is to demand an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza so that Israeli atrocities can be stopped against Palestine.

H.E Shah Mahmood Qureshi 🇵🇰 will speak as President @UN_PGA convening a formal #UNGA meeting on the situation in the Middle East and the question of #Palestine tomorrow, 20ty May at 10:00 am NYT/ 7 pm Pakistan Time.

↪Speakers list

🔜You can follow the event live: @UNWebTV pic.twitter.com/zdbkQ8K6ik — Permanent Mission of Pakistan to UN, NY (@PakistanUN_NY) May 20, 2021

Earlier on May 19th, the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, Turkey, and Palestine depart together from Ankara for New York to participate in the UNGA session, set to take place on May 20th (today).

Before leaving for New York, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said,

“Proud to join Mevlut Cavusoglu as we stand united, shoulder to shoulder, with our brother FM Dr. Riyad Al Maliki from Palestine. Together, we will stand for the people of Palestine at UNGA 75″

Proud to join @MevlutCavusoglu as we stand united, shoulder to shoulder, with our brother FM Dr Riyad Al Maliki from Palestine. Together, we will stand for the people of #Palestine at #UNGA75#TogetherForPalestine pic.twitter.com/yXc7a2H7Oo — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) May 19, 2021

Foreign Minister said while talking to the media that “about 95 countries and organizations will express their views for today’s meeting on Palestine”.

He revealed that it was earlier thought that today’s meeting would be for three hours but this meeting will exceed.

Shah Mahmood said that he will highlight Pakistan’s stance on the Palestine issue as the Palestinian Foreign Minister said that 125 bombs were dropped on Gaza in 25 minutes last night in Gaza.

“I will present the full view of Pakistan in the General Assembly,” Foreign Minister.

Qureshi thanked Saudi Foreign Minister for coming to support Palestine today.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib via Twitter told the nation,

“Tonight at approximately 8 pm FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi will address #UNGA75 focused only on the devastating situation Palestinian’s are facing and serious concerns of the Muslim Ummah.”