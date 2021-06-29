India Claims To Intercept Two More Drones In Military Area Of Occupied Kashmir

A day after two drone strikes at an Indian Air Force station in Indian occupied northern Jammu, the military says it has foiled further attacks by firing on two drones at a military station.

A statement issued by the Indian Army on Monday said that on the night between June 27 and 28, vigilantes in the Ratnuchak Kaluchak military area spotted two separate drone activities. The military fired 20 to 25 shots at them, but both drones flew away.

“A major threat has been thwarted by the military’s mobilization strategy,” the statement added. Security forces are on high alert and a search operation is underway.

The Indian Air Force wrote on its official Twitter account on Sunday, “Two low-intensity explosions were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station. One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area.”

“There was no damage to any equipment. Investigation is in progress along with civil agencies,” they added.

According to the Indian media reports, India is going to take a decision soon regarding the installation of anti-drone technology in the country.

The Indian Army may purchase Israeli anti-drone Smash 2000 Plus systems on an emergency basis.