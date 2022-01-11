Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
11th Jan, 2022. 11:56 am

Over 100mn Pakistanis received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose: Asad Umar

In a tweet, he said, around 75 million people were fully vaccinated. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Tuesday said that more than 100 million people had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine.

While, in a tweet he said, around 75 million people were fully vaccinated.

Describing it as another major milestone in the vaccination campaign, he said that the work was not complete yet and there was a need to keep the momentum going.

A day ago, Umar had warned that coronavirus still existed as daily cases in the country rose above 1,600 at the start of the current week. He had said this while addressing a prize distribution ceremony among workers who rendered their best performance in the anti-Covid vaccination drive, in Islamabad.

Umar had said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had played an active and commendable role against Covid-19, which was being acknowledged by the world.

He had also commended the performance of doctors and other paramedical staff in the fight against the pandemic.

The minister had said the government handled the pandemic with the support of the nation. He had warned that the virus still exists, and we should continue our fight against this pandemic by observing precautionary measures, including wearing masks.

