Over 100mn Pakistanis received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose: Asad Umar

In a tweet, he said, around 75 million people were fully vaccinated. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Tuesday said that more than 100 million people had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine.

While, in a tweet he said, around 75 million people were fully vaccinated.

Read more: Pakistan breaks 1,500 daily mark in covid cases since October last year

Describing it as another major milestone in the vaccination campaign, he said that the work was not complete yet and there was a need to keep the momentum going.

Achieved another major milestone in the vaccination campaign yesterday, crossing 100 million people who have recieved atleast one dose. Of these nearly 75 million are fully vaccinated. Work not complete yet. Need to keep the momentum going — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) January 11, 2022

A day ago, Umar had warned that coronavirus still existed as daily cases in the country rose above 1,600 at the start of the current week. He had said this while addressing a prize distribution ceremony among workers who rendered their best performance in the anti-Covid vaccination drive, in Islamabad.

Umar had said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had played an active and commendable role against Covid-19, which was being acknowledged by the world.

He had also commended the performance of doctors and other paramedical staff in the fight against the pandemic.

Read more: Asad Umar reminds public coronavirus still exists as daily cases rise above 1,600