The transmission of Bol News TV has been banned throughout Pakistan. Image: File

The transmission of Bol News TV has been banned throughout Pakistan without any reason and justification.

According to Bol News, the channel’s transmission has been off-air in Karachi, Lahore and other cities of the country.

In Karachi, the transmission has been blacked out in the areas of F. B. Area, Nazimabad, Sarjani, Gulshan-e-Maymar, North Karachi, Saddar, Tower, Kharadar, Shah Faisal, Gulshan-e-Jauhar, Landi and other locations for many days.

However, the channel is extensively covering the PTI’s long march and telecasting the biggest transmission about the march, which is being watched by the vast majority of the viewers in the country.

Earlier, on 07th Sept 2022, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) stopped the broadcasting of BOL News and BOL Entertainment.

However, the management of BOL TV announced that they would continue to stand by the veracity and truth.

It said, “Let the BOL TV speak”, adding that the imported government has stopped the transmission of the BOL TV network. The management said that BOL has been punished for telecasting the public meetings of Imran Khan and the PTI.

The announcement said that the licences issued to M/s Labbaik Private Limited were revoked in 2017 by the authority.

However, on 16th Sept 2022. Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to restore the broadcast of Bol News.

Earlier, on 21st Aug 2022, the transmission of Bol News TV was blocked in different cities of the country under the instruction of the PEMRA.

PEMRA has ordered the cable operators to blackout the transmission of the Bol News TV across the county.



In Shikarpur and its adjoining locations, the transmission of the channel has been stopped. In Jhang and Sargodha and their adjacent areas, the transmission was suspended when cable operators were contacted to know the reason why the Bol News TV transmission had been banned so they refused to give their opinion on the issue.

In other cities of Punjab including Jhelum and Hafizabad, the transmission has been blacked out.

In Khushab, Bol News TV’s transmission has been banned. Local people have expressed their anger and condemned the PAMRA’s action and demanded the immediate restoration of the transmission. They termed it an attack on the right to freedom of speech.