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33 terrorists killed in Balochistan operations since Sept 21: ISPR

On Sept. 24, during the continuation of Operation Shaban, security forces raided terrorist hideouts and killed five militants.ISPR

Web Desk September 25, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have killed 33 terrorists in counterterrorism operations in Balochistan since September 21, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military's media wing said security forces conducted operations against Indian-sponsored militants in the province.

On Sept. 24, during the continuation of Operation Shaban, security forces raided terrorist hideouts and killed five militants following an intense exchange of fire, bringing the number killed in the operation to 22, ISPR said.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the militant hideouts, it said, adding that clearance operations would continue until the threat in the area was eliminated.

In a separate intelligence-based operation in Nushki district on September 25, security forces engaged a militant hideout and killed 11 terrorists following an exchange of fire, according to ISPR.

The military said security forces and law enforcement agencies would continue their counterterrorism campaign under the “Azm-e-Istehkam” framework approved by the Federal Apex Committee under the National Action Plan.


ISPR said the campaign would continue to counter what it described as foreign-sponsored terrorism in the country.

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