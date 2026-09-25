Chinese drug offers potential 48-hour treatment window for stroke

The drug, loberamisal, is a small-molecule neuroprotective treatment designed to protect brain cells following a stroke.

BEIJING: Chinese scientists have developed a novel neuroprotective drug that could extend the treatment window for acute ischemic stroke from several hours to up to 48 hours, according to a clinical trial published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

The drug, loberamisal, is a small-molecule neuroprotective treatment designed to protect brain cells following a stroke.

Current emergency treatments for ischemic stroke, including clot-busting drugs such as alteplase and mechanical thrombectomy, are most effective when administered within a limited period after symptoms begin, typically within several hours.

A phase III randomized clinical trial involving nearly 1,000 patients at 32 hospitals found that patients who received daily intravenous infusions of loberamisal for 10 days had significantly better functional outcomes after 90 days than those who received a placebo.

About 70% of patients treated with loberamisal within 48 hours of stroke onset achieved functional independence, representing an increase of 13 percentage points compared with standard care alone, according to the study.

Researchers also reported that the drug did not significantly increase the risk of serious adverse effects or death compared with the placebo group.

The findings could be particularly significant for stroke patients who arrive at hospitals after the conventional treatment window has passed because of delayed diagnosis, transportation difficulties or other factors.

Researchers said neuroprotective treatments such as loberamisal could potentially provide an additional treatment option to preserve brain tissue and reduce long-term disability after stroke.