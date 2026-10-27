Bilawal says Sindh Assembly has put ‘full stop’ to new province issue

Speaking at an event in Karachi, Bilawal also denied that the federal government had consulted the PPP on the proposed 28th Constitutional Amendment.

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Tuesday that the Sindh Assembly had put a “full stop” to the debate over creating a new province in Sindh, reiterating that only the province’s people had the right to decide its future.





Speaking at an event in Karachi, Bilawal also denied that the federal government had consulted the PPP on the proposed 28th Constitutional Amendment.





“The PPP’s position on the province issue is clear and has been stated repeatedly,” he said. “The people of Sindh and their elected representatives have given their decision. Only the people of Sindh can decide Sindh’s fate.”





Bilawal said politicians should not promote hatred or divisions among people. He also criticized Karachi-based members of the federal cabinet, accusing them of failing to deliver for the city.





“Those from Karachi who are part of the federal cabinet have not done a penny’s worth of work for the city,” he said, alleging that the federal government had shown little interest in Karachi while its representatives were busy “spreading hatred.”





The PPP chairman urged the federal government to pay greater attention to Karachi, saying residents would benefit if federal and provincial institutions worked together to address the city’s problems.





Turning to economic concerns, Bilawal said the government had a responsibility to provide relief to people facing high inflation and unemployment.





He said the Sindh government was trying to ease the financial burden on residents, particularly as rising electricity bills made it increasingly difficult for households to meet their expenses.





Bilawal also said he had been considering the possibility of shifting the entire Lyari area to solar energy. He added that the provincial government was working to provide solar power to residents.