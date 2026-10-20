Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir arrives in Tehran amid US-Iran tensions

Pakistan has also engaged with regional partners, including Qatar and Oman.

The reported visit follows Asim Munir's earlier engagement with Iranian officials in August

TEHRAN: Pakistan's top military commander, Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, arrived in the Iranian capital Tehran on Tuesday, Oct. 20, to meet Iranian officials and discuss bilateral ties and regional security, Iranian state media reported, as Pakistan steps up efforts to ease tensions between the United States and Iran.





The talks are expected to focus on strengthening relations between the neighboring countries and discussing recent regional developments. Pakistani authorities have not officially confirmed the visit.

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Asim Munir's expected visit comes as Pakistan continues diplomatic efforts to encourage dialogue between Washington and Tehran and help prevent further escalation in the region.





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Asim Munir have been involved in efforts to relay messages between the two countries and explore ways to restart negotiations.





The reported visit follows Asim Munir's earlier engagement with Iranian officials in August, when Pakistan sought to reduce tensions and bring the United States and Iran closer to negotiations.





The diplomatic efforts come amid continuing disagreements over Iran's nuclear program, international sanctions and regional security. Concerns over maritime security and the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global energy shipments, have added to the uncertainty.





Pakistan has also engaged with regional partners, including Qatar and Oman, as part of broader efforts to contain tensions and encourage diplomatic solutions.





The reported visit could offer an opportunity to discuss bilateral concerns alongside wider regional developments. As Pakistan seeks to maintain communication with both Washington and Tehran.





Asim Munir's expected visit could mark another step in Pakistan's efforts to support dialogue, reduce regional tensions and encourage a diplomatic path forward.