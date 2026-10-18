DPM Ishaq Dar reviews steps to expand trade, investment with partner countries

Dar directs officials to develop practical proposals, ensure timely follow-up

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sen. Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday chaired a meeting to review measures aimed at expanding trade and investment with partner countries.





Discussions focused on improving market access, diversifying exports, facilitating investment flows and addressing procedural bottlenecks in cross-border trade.





Dar underscored the importance of close coordination among relevant institutions to advance economic cooperation. He directed all concerned officials to develop practical proposals and ensure timely follow-up to translate opportunities into tangible outcomes.





The meeting was attended by the federal minister for petroleum, the special assistant to the prime minister on foreign affairs, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, the foreign secretary, the secretary of commerce, the deputy governor of the State Bank of Pakistan and senior officials from relevant ministries and departments.