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Lahore Metro bus collision at Azadi Station leaves 10 injured Shivon Zilis breaks silence after Elon Musk love split, final exchange sparks internet buzz Smoke and fire reported near Aramco facility in Riyadh amid rising tensions Pakistan, Bahrain set to deepen bilateral ties at 3rd 'JMC' under Dar’s leadership UNHRC warns India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty threatens millions Minister orders faster work on one-stop port services center in Karachi Containers pileup at Karachi Port as truckers refuse to drive north ahead of PTI march Islamabad roads remain open ahead of PTI march, govt says G7 moves to boost fuel supplies after Trump pressure 11 militants killed in separate operations in KP, Balochistan India win toss, choose to bat against Pakistan in Asian Games final Lahore Metro bus collision at Azadi Station leaves 10 injured Shivon Zilis breaks silence after Elon Musk love split, final exchange sparks internet buzz Smoke and fire reported near Aramco facility in Riyadh amid rising tensions Pakistan, Bahrain set to deepen bilateral ties at 3rd 'JMC' under Dar’s leadership UNHRC warns India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty threatens millions Minister orders faster work on one-stop port services center in Karachi Containers pileup at Karachi Port as truckers refuse to drive north ahead of PTI march Islamabad roads remain open ahead of PTI march, govt says G7 moves to boost fuel supplies after Trump pressure 11 militants killed in separate operations in KP, Balochistan India win toss, choose to bat against Pakistan in Asian Games final

Dr Waseem Qazi appointed VC of Karachi University

Dr. Qazi was among the candidates interviewed by the chief minister on October 2 for the position.

Web Desk October 03, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: Professor Dr Waseem Qazi has been appointed vice chancellor of the University of Karachi for a four-year term, following approval from Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

An official notification confirming his appointment has been issued.

Dr. Qazi was among the candidates interviewed by the chief minister on October 2 for the position. He currently serves as vice chancellor of Karachi Metropolitan University.

The search committee constituted for the appointment had evaluated the candidates and submitted the names of three shortlisted candidates to the Sindh chief minister.

The other candidates interviewed were Dr. Moazzam Ali Khan, vice chancellor of Government College University Hyderabad, and Dr. Shafiq-ur-Rehman, the serving registrar of Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad.

Dr. Qazi will serve as vice chancellor of the University of Karachi for four years.

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