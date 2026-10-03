Govt, opposition make progress in talks ahead of Islamabad march

A written agreement between the two sides was being drafted following the negotiations, according to sources.

ISLAMABAD: Government and opposition made progress in negotiations on Saturday as the two sides continued talks aimed at resolving differences ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s planned October 4 march on Islamabad.

A written agreement between the two sides was being drafted following the negotiations, according to sources. The agreement is expected to be signed after both sides complete consultations with their leadership.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq is chairing and hosting the negotiations, with representatives of the ruling coalition, Pakistan Peoples Party and the opposition participating.

The talks began amid differences between the two sides. Government representatives raised concerns over statements attributed to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi regarding the planned march, while the opposition questioned statements made by government leaders.

The government side said it had come to the talks with full authority to negotiate, while the opposition stressed that confidence between the two sides needed to be restored for the dialogue to move forward.

The PPP has called for the proposed Islamabad march to be cancelled so that negotiations can continue, while the opposition has sought progress on its demands, including medical treatment for PTI founder Imran Khan.

Sources said the two sides were considering continuing discussions through special committees if the march is postponed. The final decision is expected after consultations with their respective leaderships.

Speaking to reporters before the talks, opposition leader Salman Akram Raja called for the restoration of constitutional and legal rights and said there should be no compromise on Imran Khan’s health. He also called for Khan to be shifted to Shifa International Hospital for treatment.

PPP leader Sherry Rehman said her party wanted the issue resolved through democratic means. She said statements made on social media should not be allowed to derail the negotiations and that the talks provided space for the parties to discuss their positions.

The second round of talks was held at the National Assembly speaker’s chamber in Islamabad after the first round on Friday ended with an agreement to continue negotiations.