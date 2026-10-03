Saturday, October 3, 2026
Watch Live
Saturday, October 3, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
03-OCT-2026
PETROL
+2.10 PKR
Rs. 392.76/ltr
DIESEL
-0.30 PKR
Rs. 399.64/ltr
Headlines
Lahore Metro bus collision at Azadi Station leaves 10 injured Shivon Zilis breaks silence after Elon Musk love split, final exchange sparks internet buzz Smoke and fire reported near Aramco facility in Riyadh amid rising tensions Pakistan, Bahrain set to deepen bilateral ties at 3rd 'JMC' under Dar’s leadership UNHRC warns India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty threatens millions Minister orders faster work on one-stop port services center in Karachi Containers pileup at Karachi Port as truckers refuse to drive north ahead of PTI march Islamabad roads remain open ahead of PTI march, govt says G7 moves to boost fuel supplies after Trump pressure 11 militants killed in separate operations in KP, Balochistan India win toss, choose to bat against Pakistan in Asian Games final Lahore Metro bus collision at Azadi Station leaves 10 injured Shivon Zilis breaks silence after Elon Musk love split, final exchange sparks internet buzz Smoke and fire reported near Aramco facility in Riyadh amid rising tensions Pakistan, Bahrain set to deepen bilateral ties at 3rd 'JMC' under Dar’s leadership UNHRC warns India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty threatens millions Minister orders faster work on one-stop port services center in Karachi Containers pileup at Karachi Port as truckers refuse to drive north ahead of PTI march Islamabad roads remain open ahead of PTI march, govt says G7 moves to boost fuel supplies after Trump pressure 11 militants killed in separate operations in KP, Balochistan India win toss, choose to bat against Pakistan in Asian Games final

Lahore Metro bus collision at Azadi Station leaves 10 injured

Metro bus officials said an investigation into the incident is underway.

Web Desk October 03, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Lahore Metro bus collision

LAHORE: Ten passengers were injured when two Metrobus vehicles collided at Azadi Station near Shahdara on Oct. 3, prompting authorities to launch an inquiry into the crash.


Rescue officials said the collision took place at the station, where two buses struck each other. Nine passengers suffered minor injuries and received treatment at the scene, while another injured passenger was taken to a hospital for further medical care.


Metrobus officials said an investigation into the incident is underway. GM Operations Uzair Shah said the driver found responsible would be suspended.


A similar incident happened in Lahore in 2019, when a woman was killed and 10 others were injured after two Metrobus vehicles collided at Dulu Khurd Metrobus Station on Monday morning. Rescue 1122 teams reached the scene and transported the injured passengers to General Hospital for treatment.


The crash comes as Punjab expands its public transportation network in other parts of the province. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday launched two electric bus routes in Gujranwala while reviewing construction work on the city's Mass Transit Corridor Project.


She directed officials to complete the project by March 2027 and said there should be no further delays. Officials said 74 electric buses are planned for Gujranwala once the required infrastructure is completed.


During her visit, Maryam Nawaz inspected sections of the Mass Transit Project, including its underpass, tunnel and road infrastructure. She acknowledged the difficulties residents have faced because of the prolonged construction work and called for the project to be completed without further delay.


The chief minister also visited the proposed site of the Gujranwala Institute of Cardiology and instructed officials to begin construction as soon as possible.


The planned cardiac facility will have 268 beds and will cover 50 kanals. According to officials, it will include an emergency department, coronary care and intensive care units, modern operating rooms and specialized cardiac treatment facilities.

Recommended

KDA focuses on administrative efficiency for responsive public service delivery

KDA focuses on administrative efficiency for responsive public service delivery
PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan

PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London
Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says

Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says
Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions

Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions
Pakistan observes Defense Day with nationwide tributes to brave heroes

Pakistan observes Defense Day with nationwide tributes to brave heroes
Karachi’s 19-year old Arish Khan wins 'Build the Beat,' lands Red Bull Pakistan Off the Roof opening slot

Karachi’s 19-year old Arish Khan wins 'Build the Beat,' lands Red Bull Pakistan Off the Roof opening slot
FIA cracks down on illegal currency in Peshawar

FIA cracks down on illegal currency in Peshawar
Blaze engulfs old clothes factory at Karachi’s Landhi Export Processing Zone

Blaze engulfs old clothes factory at Karachi’s Landhi Export Processing Zone
NAB seizes Bahria Town land in Jamshoro, seals Ali Villa in Karachi

NAB seizes Bahria Town land in Jamshoro, seals Ali Villa in Karachi
Pakistan military pays tribute to border heroes in new Jurat Ke Nishan teaser

Pakistan military pays tribute to border heroes in new Jurat Ke Nishan teaser
India staged another ‘false-flag operation’ on Sept 29, says DG ISPR

India staged another ‘false-flag operation’ on Sept 29, says DG ISPR