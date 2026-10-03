Lahore Metro bus collision at Azadi Station leaves 10 injured

Metro bus officials said an investigation into the incident is underway.

LAHORE: Ten passengers were injured when two Metrobus vehicles collided at Azadi Station near Shahdara on Oct. 3, prompting authorities to launch an inquiry into the crash.





Rescue officials said the collision took place at the station, where two buses struck each other. Nine passengers suffered minor injuries and received treatment at the scene, while another injured passenger was taken to a hospital for further medical care.





Metrobus officials said an investigation into the incident is underway. GM Operations Uzair Shah said the driver found responsible would be suspended.





A similar incident happened in Lahore in 2019, when a woman was killed and 10 others were injured after two Metrobus vehicles collided at Dulu Khurd Metrobus Station on Monday morning. Rescue 1122 teams reached the scene and transported the injured passengers to General Hospital for treatment.





The crash comes as Punjab expands its public transportation network in other parts of the province. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday launched two electric bus routes in Gujranwala while reviewing construction work on the city's Mass Transit Corridor Project.





She directed officials to complete the project by March 2027 and said there should be no further delays. Officials said 74 electric buses are planned for Gujranwala once the required infrastructure is completed.





During her visit, Maryam Nawaz inspected sections of the Mass Transit Project, including its underpass, tunnel and road infrastructure. She acknowledged the difficulties residents have faced because of the prolonged construction work and called for the project to be completed without further delay.





The chief minister also visited the proposed site of the Gujranwala Institute of Cardiology and instructed officials to begin construction as soon as possible.





The planned cardiac facility will have 268 beds and will cover 50 kanals. According to officials, it will include an emergency department, coronary care and intensive care units, modern operating rooms and specialized cardiac treatment facilities.