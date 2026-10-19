Monday, October 19, 2026
Watch Live
Monday, October 19, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
19-OCT-2026
PETROL
-3.93 PKR
Rs. 386.30/ltr
DIESEL
+0.30 PKR
Rs. 396.96/ltr
Headlines
Ishaq Dar heads to Tajikistan to lead Pakistan’s delegation at key SCO summit Ishaq Dar heads to Tajikistan to lead Pakistan’s delegation at key SCO summit

Ishaq Dar heads to Tajikistan to lead Pakistan’s delegation at key SCO summit

The Council of Heads of Government is the SCO’s second-highest decision-making body.

Web Desk October 19, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
The two-day meeting brings together senior officials from SCO member states

DUSHANBE: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar traveled to Dushanbe on Monday to lead the country’s delegation at a key Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit on Oct. 19-20, where member states will discuss economic cooperation, trade, regional connectivity and financial matters.


Ishaq Dar is attending the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting at the invitation of Tajikistan’s Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda, according to Pakistan’s Foreign Office.

The two-day meeting brings together senior officials from SCO member states, including the prime ministers of Belarus, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Iran’s vice president and India’s external affairs minister will also represent their respective countries.


The Council of Heads of Government is the SCO’s second-highest decision-making body. It provides policy guidance on economic and financial cooperation, trade, commerce, transportation links, social and economic development, and the organization’s budget.

During his visit, Ishaq Dar is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with foreign affairs officials and other counterparts from SCO member states on the sidelines of the meeting, the Foreign Office said.


The visit highlights Pakistan’s engagement with regional partners as SCO members seek to strengthen economic ties, improve connectivity and expand cooperation across the region.

Recommended

Ishaq Dar meets Amna Baloch to strengthen Pakistan-Turkiye ties

Ishaq Dar meets Amna Baloch to strengthen Pakistan-Turkiye ties
Bahrain FM Al Zayani heads to Pakistan for trade, defense talks with Ishaq Dar

Bahrain FM Al Zayani heads to Pakistan for trade, defense talks with Ishaq Dar
PM Shehbaz Sharif forms 11-member committee to monitor affairs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PM Shehbaz Sharif forms 11-member committee to monitor affairs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Ishaq Dar holds talks with Iranian and Egyptian foreign ministers on regional situation

Ishaq Dar holds talks with Iranian and Egyptian foreign ministers on regional situation
Pakistan-Japan FMs get fresh bilateral boost for stronger trade and IT ties at UNGA

Pakistan-Japan FMs get fresh bilateral boost for stronger trade and IT ties at UNGA
Ishaq Dar, Natalie Baker discuss stronger Pakistan-U.S. bilateral cooperation

Ishaq Dar, Natalie Baker discuss stronger Pakistan-U.S. bilateral cooperation
Ishaq Dar, Saudi counterpart discuss 'Makkah Defense' alliance by phone

Ishaq Dar, Saudi counterpart discuss 'Makkah Defense' alliance by phone
Pakistan, Bahrain set to deepen bilateral ties at 3rd 'JMC' under Dar’s leadership

Pakistan, Bahrain set to deepen bilateral ties at 3rd 'JMC' under Dar’s leadership
Govt ends fuel subsidies for motorcyclists and public transport

Govt ends fuel subsidies for motorcyclists and public transport
Naqvi’s diplomacy leads to PPP participation in budget session

Naqvi’s diplomacy leads to PPP participation in budget session
FO says diplomatic efforts ongoing for release of hijacked Pakistani crew

FO says diplomatic efforts ongoing for release of hijacked Pakistani crew
No breakthrough in PPP-government budget negotiations

No breakthrough in PPP-government budget negotiations