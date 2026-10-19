Ishaq Dar heads to Tajikistan to lead Pakistan’s delegation at key SCO summit

The Council of Heads of Government is the SCO’s second-highest decision-making body.

DUSHANBE: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar traveled to Dushanbe on Monday to lead the country’s delegation at a key Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit on Oct. 19-20, where member states will discuss economic cooperation, trade, regional connectivity and financial matters.





Ishaq Dar is attending the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting at the invitation of Tajikistan’s Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda, according to Pakistan’s Foreign Office.

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The two-day meeting brings together senior officials from SCO member states, including the prime ministers of Belarus, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Iran’s vice president and India’s external affairs minister will also represent their respective countries.





The Council of Heads of Government is the SCO’s second-highest decision-making body. It provides policy guidance on economic and financial cooperation, trade, commerce, transportation links, social and economic development, and the organization’s budget.

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During his visit, Ishaq Dar is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with foreign affairs officials and other counterparts from SCO member states on the sidelines of the meeting, the Foreign Office said.





The visit highlights Pakistan’s engagement with regional partners as SCO members seek to strengthen economic ties, improve connectivity and expand cooperation across the region.