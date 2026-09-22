Pakistan-Japan FMs get fresh bilateral boost for stronger trade and IT ties at UNGA

Ishaq Dar and Motegi agreed to maintain the momentum of bilateral engagement in relations between Pakistan and Japan.

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday, Sept. 22, during the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session to discuss stronger economic and diplomatic ties, including trade, investment, education, health, automobiles and digital technology.





The meeting took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York as both countries looked to expand cooperation in several areas.

Ishaq Dar and Toshimitsu Motegi discussed ways to increase cooperation between Pakistan and Japan. Both ministers also discussed regional and global issues, including the continuing situation in the Middle East.

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Motegi recognized Pakistan's diplomatic efforts aimed at supporting peace and stability in the region. The two officials also discussed the need for countries involved in regional tensions to return to dialogue and work toward carrying out the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).





They also examined how the regional situation could affect energy supplies, global supply chains and the wider world economy. Ishaq Dar and Motegi agreed to maintain the momentum of bilateral engagement in relations between Pakistan and Japan and expand cooperation in areas of shared interest.