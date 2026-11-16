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Lebanese singer Elissa sparks buzz among Arab gamers over GTA 6 soundtrack rumor Ishaq Dar, Araghchi agree to strengthen Pakistan-Iran ties at ECO meeting Met office issues yellow snow warning for northern Britain Female artists dominate 2027 Grammy nominations Saudi model Roz marries Serbian model Nikola and leaves fans swooning Aurangzeb calls for increased bank financing for SMEs, agriculture Kai Trump praises mom Vanessa's boyfriend Tiger Woods in rare relationship revelation Memory loss or normal forgetfulness? Know the difference Brazil reports first mpox death of 2026 as cases surpass 1,000 GAK HealthCare honors leading experts to strengthen medical education and research Fire kills 11, injures 30 in Thailand’s tourist town of Patong Education minister stresses industrial skills to boost Pakistan's exports Rs1500 prize bond draw results announced in Hyderabad Brazilian legend Ronaldinho makes football comeback at 46 KP gold mining-terrorism nexus exposed after slain militant identified as Afghan national Imran Khan cites brain hemorrhage, heart attack risks in letter to chief justices US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Lebanese singer Elissa sparks buzz among Arab gamers over GTA 6 soundtrack rumor Ishaq Dar, Araghchi agree to strengthen Pakistan-Iran ties at ECO meeting Met office issues yellow snow warning for northern Britain Female artists dominate 2027 Grammy nominations Saudi model Roz marries Serbian model Nikola and leaves fans swooning Aurangzeb calls for increased bank financing for SMEs, agriculture Kai Trump praises mom Vanessa's boyfriend Tiger Woods in rare relationship revelation Memory loss or normal forgetfulness? Know the difference Brazil reports first mpox death of 2026 as cases surpass 1,000 GAK HealthCare honors leading experts to strengthen medical education and research Fire kills 11, injures 30 in Thailand’s tourist town of Patong Education minister stresses industrial skills to boost Pakistan's exports Rs1500 prize bond draw results announced in Hyderabad Brazilian legend Ronaldinho makes football comeback at 46 KP gold mining-terrorism nexus exposed after slain militant identified as Afghan national Imran Khan cites brain hemorrhage, heart attack risks in letter to chief justices US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Lebanese singer Elissa sparks buzz among Arab gamers over GTA 6 soundtrack rumor

Elissa has earned her a dedicated fan base across the Middle East and beyond.

Web Desk November 16, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Rockstar Games has scheduled the highly anticipated title for release on Nov. 19, 2026

A viral social media claim linking Lebanese superstar Elissa to the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA6) soundtrack has sent Arab gaming communities into a frenzy, but is the singer really joining the game's musical lineup ahead of its Nov. 19, 2026, release?


The speculation erupted on X, where a viral post claimed that Elissa's hit song "Leil ya Leil" would feature on GTA 6's reported 34-track soundtrack, making her the only Arab singer included in the lineup.


The claim quickly caught the attention of Arab music lovers and gaming enthusiasts, sparking excitement, curiosity and heated online discussions.

However, the excitement did not last long. Social media users soon challenged the post, calling it misleading and questioning its credibility.


Despite the growing buzz, there has been no official announcement from Rockstar Games confirming Elissa's involvement in the upcoming game's music.


As the rumor gained momentum, fans flooded X with reactions, with some initially celebrating the possibility of hearing an Arab superstar in one of the world's most anticipated video games.


Others were quick to express their disappointment after questioning the authenticity of the claim.


"The account owner is a liar," one user wrote. "I almost believe this," another commented. "This is fake news," a third user added.


Another post humorously suggested that Egyptian singer Angham would be the only Arab artist featured in the game, further fueling conversations across Arab social media.


The company has already revealed several featured artists and released the first six singles, including Travis Scott, Yung Lean, Morgan Wallen, Rauw Alejandro and Keith Richards.


However, the official album should not be confused with the game's complete in-game radio lineup. Rockstar has indicated that more details about its radio stations and music selection will be revealed separately.


Meanwhile, reports about leaked soundtrack listings have added another layer of speculation, leaving fans eager to discover which artists will ultimately make the cut.


Elissa, whose real name is Elissar Zakaria Khoury, was born in Deir el Ahmar, Lebanon, and is one of the most recognizable voices in Arabic pop music.


She rose to prominence in the late 1990s and became a major figure in the Arab music industry through her emotional vocals, romantic ballads and visually striking music videos.

She made her album debut with Baddy Doub in 1999, which introduced her to a wider audience and marked the beginning of a successful music career.


Over the years, Elissa has delivered several popular hits, including "Aayshalak," "Ajmal Ihssas," "Aa Bali Habibi," "Betghib Betrouh" and "Baddi Doub."

Her music has earned her a dedicated fan base across the Middle East and beyond. She was known for her emotional performances and distinctive musical style, Elissa remains one of the leading names in Arabic pop music.


The wait for GTA 6 is almost over. Rockstar Games has scheduled the highly anticipated title for release on Nov. 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series.


While a PC version is widely anticipated, Rockstar has not announced an official PC release date. Until the company confirms its complete in-game music lineup.

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