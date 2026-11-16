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Female artists dominate 2027 Grammy nominations

The nominations for the 69th annual Grammy Awards were announced Monday, with Rosalía securing nine nominations.

Web Desk November 16, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Raye leads the nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards with 11 nods, emerging as the biggest contender in a field dominated by female artists.


The nominations for the 69th annual Grammy Awards were announced Monday, with Rosalía securing nine nominations. Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers each received seven, while Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas and Olivia Dean earned six nominations apiece.



The nominations also highlighted a striking gender imbalance in the Grammys’ top categories. Women account for seven of the eight nominees for album of the year and song of the year. In the record of the year category, six of the eight nominations went to female artists.


The album of the year contenders include Raye’s “This Music May Contain Hope,” Rosalía’s “Lux (Complete Works),” Phoebe Bridgers’ “Lost Weekend,” Olivia Dean’s “The Art of Loving,” Ella Langley’s “Dandelion,” Bruno Mars’ “The Romantic,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love” and Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl.”


Swift received five nominations, including entries in the album, record and song of the year categories. Her nomination for “The Life of a Showgirl” also tied her with Kendrick Lamar for the most consecutive albums nominated for record of the year, with five.


Mars also secured nominations in both record and song of the year with different tracks. “I Just Might” was nominated for record of the year, while “Risk It All” earned a song of the year nomination.


Other artists nominated in both categories include Olivia Dean for “Man I Need,” Ella Langley for “Choosin’ Texas,” Raye for “Where Is My Husband!,” Olivia Rodrigo for “The Cure” and Rosalía for “Berghain.”


The best new artist category features eight nominees, including Langley, Angine de Poitrine, Geese, Slayyyter, Sienna Spiro, Don Toliver, Remi Wolf and The Womack Sisters.


Hip-hop had a limited presence in the major general categories, with Don Toliver’s best new artist nomination the genre’s only representation in those categories.


Several artists who had been expected to perform strongly were overlooked. Harry Styles failed to receive any nominations, while Noah Kahan secured just one despite expectations surrounding his commercially successful album and tour.


The 69th annual Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 7, 2027, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony is scheduled to air live on ABC and stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

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