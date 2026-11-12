Drake calls music industry ‘so cooked’ after Billboard changes streaming rules

The dispute began in late 2025 when YouTube announced it would stop sharing its streaming data with Billboard.

The disagreement centered on Billboard’s chart system, which gave greater weight to paid subscriptions

Drake has sparked fresh debate among music fans after criticizing the music industry.





The rapper reacted to Billboard’s decision to bring YouTube streams back to its music charts in 2027. He shared his frustration on Instagram and questioned the direction of the industry following the announcement.





The Canadian rapper reshared an article about Billboard’s latest decision to his Instagram Stories. Expressing his disbelief, Drake wrote, “Wtf this game so cooked,” alongside a shocked-face emoji.





The dispute began in late 2025 when YouTube announced it would stop sharing its streaming data with Billboard from January 2026.





The disagreement centered on Billboard’s chart system, which gave greater weight to paid subscriptions than to free, ad-supported streams on platforms such as YouTube.





However, both sides have now agreed to introduce a new system for counting music streams. YouTube’s Global Head of Music, Lyor Cohen, confirmed the decision in a blog post, saying, “We are returning to the Billboard charts starting in 2027".