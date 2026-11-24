PM Shehbaz Sharif directs officials to accelerate airport and customs clearance operations

Authorities are also forming a steering committee to oversee the system's implementation.

The government is also taking steps to strengthen sales tax collection by establishing separate sales tax zones

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, Nov. 24, ordered government authorities to speed up customs clearance, immigration and other airport services while directing officials to activate smart baggage scanning systems at all international airports as soon as possible to improve passenger processing, strengthen security and facilitate trade.





Chairing a weekly meeting to review the performance of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Shehbaz Sharif stressed the need to put the new scanning technology into operation without unnecessary delays.

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The prime minister also expressed optimism that recent visits by the FBR chairman to Karachi and Lahore, along with meetings with business leaders and industrialists, would help improve trade, increase exports and attract investment.





Following an investigation into bonded warehouses that uncovered tax violations by oil marketing companies, Shehbaz Sharif ordered authorities to take legal action and recover all outstanding taxes without showing favoritism.





Officials told the meeting that an audit of oil marketing companies' bonded warehouses had identified irregularities worth 24.4 billion rupees ($87 million). Legal action was underway, and authorities had begun recovering the outstanding amounts.





The meeting also reviewed progress on smart baggage scanning systems being installed at major international airports with support from relevant government agencies.





Under the new arrangement, passengers' luggage will automatically be directed to either the Green Channel or the Red Channel, depending on the scanning results.





Officials said work was also underway on a modern cargo tracking system designed to reduce sales tax losses and prevent smuggling.





The proposed system will connect the entire transportation process, from loading goods to their final delivery, through a single digital platform.





The platform will include an electronic shipping document system, risk assessment tools, field enforcement operations and an analytics dashboard.





Authorities are also forming a steering committee to oversee the system's implementation. Representatives from the provinces will be included to ensure coordination among federal and provincial governments.





The meeting was informed that the Indus Collectorate had begun operations at bridges crossing the Indus River in different parts of the country.





A total of 856 personnel had been assigned to the enforcement unit. So far, officials have carried out 302 operations and seized illegal goods valued at 1.849 billion rupees.





The government is also taking steps to strengthen sales tax collection by establishing separate sales tax zones in four major Taxpayer Units (TPUs) in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Multan.





Regarding Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL), officials said additional security measures had been added to several software systems to protect information and maintain the accuracy and reliability of government data.





The meeting also reviewed action against FBR officers accused of issuing unauthorized consumption certificates in the past under tax exemption provisions for the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Provincially Administered Tribal Areas (PATA).





The FBR chairman's recent visits to Karachi and Lahore were also discussed during the meeting. Officials reported that several concerns raised by business owners and industrialists had been addressed.





In another step to improve taxpayer services, FBR Karachi is setting up an office in Korangi Industrial Estate. The facility will allow officials to provide services directly to industrialists at their workplaces.





The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb was also present. Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema attended the meeting.





Information Technology and Telecommunication Minister Shaza Fatima was also in attendance. Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik participated in the meeting.





Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kiyani also attended. Several other senior government officials were present at the meeting.