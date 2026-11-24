Is Cyberpunk 2 cancelled? The real story behind the joke

Igor Sarzyński calls Rockstar's ambitious title a potential artistic milestone but confirms Cyberpunk 2 remains in development.

LOS ANGELES: Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto VI has raised the bar for open-world gaming, leaving Cyberpunk 2 creative director Igor Sarzyński so impressed that he jokingly suggested abandoning his studio’s upcoming sequel.





In a social media post over the weekend, Sarzyński described GTA 6 as potentially the “single greatest artistic achievement in history,” praising its extraordinary scale, technical detail and world design. He humorously referred to the experience as “open-world game-dev depression,” suggesting he would rather spend his time sweeping autumn leaves in his backyard than continue developing Cyberpunk 2.





However, the remark was a joke, not an announcement of cancellation. In a follow-up post, Sarzyński clarified that CD Projekt Red was building a game with its own identity and a “different unique flavor.”





“GTA is impressive in a way all great art is,” he wrote, describing the game as a captivating vision that expands what is creatively possible.





Sarzyński is not the only senior figure at CD Projekt Red to praise Rockstar’s upcoming title. Joint CEO Michał Nowakowski called it a “masterpiece,” while Cyberpunk 2 associate game director Paweł Sasko described it as a “generational banger.”





The sequel, formerly known as Project Orion, remains in development. It entered preproduction in 2025 and is being built using Unreal Engine 5 by CD Projekt Red's North American teams in Boston and Vancouver. The studio reported having 163 developers assigned to the project earlier this year, up from 149 several months earlier. No release date has been announced.





Meanwhile, GTA 6 has generated enormous expectations across the gaming industry. Reports estimate that the title generated $3.79 billion in retail sales during its first 24 hours, placing its launch among the biggest in entertainment history.





Despite his playful reaction, Sarzyński suggested that Rockstar's achievement should inspire rather than discourage other developers, highlighting how ambitious projects can push the creative and technical boundaries of the gaming industry.