PM Shehbaz Sharif opens door to PTI talks and sets long march-ending condition

Shehbaz Sharif warned that prolonged protests could hit Pakistan’s economy by disrupting exports, imports and manufacturing.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has thrown a fresh offer of talks to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), but with one major condition that the opposition party must end its ongoing long march toward Islamabad, warning that prolonged protests could put Pakistan’s economy at risk.





Speaking at an event in Islamabad on Tuesday, Shehbaz Sharif urged PTI to call off its sit-in and return to negotiations, saying the government and its coalition partners were ready to sit down with the party if it abandoned the protest.





“Unfortunately, the shadows of dharnas and long marches have once again emerged,” Shehbaz Sharif said, referring to the renewed political unrest.





He said the ruling coalition had agreed to pursue talks with PTI in an effort to end the party’s protest campaign. “I urge you to come to your senses, end the long march and sit-in, and then we will sit with you,” the prime minister said.





Shehbaz Sharif's offer came as the PTI-led long march reached Kohat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, increasing pressure on the government as protesters continue their journey toward the capital.





The march began on Oct. 4 under the leadership of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, after talks between the government and opposition failed to prevent the protest.





PTI, which governs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, held three rounds of negotiations with government and Pakistan Peoples Party representatives. The talks collapsed on Sunday morning, with both sides blaming each other for the breakdown.





PTI had earlier pushed back the protest from Sept. 27 to Oct. 4. Government officials have repeatedly warned that the march will not be allowed to enter Islamabad.





The prime minister warned that prolonged protests could hit Pakistan’s economy by disrupting exports, imports and manufacturing. He said road blockages and political unrest could prevent workers and engineers from reaching factories and offices on time, creating losses for the country.





“If workers and engineers do not reach factories and offices on time, the loss will be Pakistan’s,” Shehbaz Sharif said.





The prime minister also defended his government’s economic record, saying Pakistan’s economy had returned to a more stable position after two and a half years of sustained work and cooperation. He said the government’s efforts reflected the hopes of the nation and the interests of ordinary Pakistanis.



