School van plunges into Murree ravine, catches fire, 11 injured

The van was carrying 11 people despite a designated capacity of eight, while preliminary findings point to a battery spark as the possible cause of the fire.

MURREE: A school trip turned into a frightening scene Tuesday when a van carrying 11 people plunged into a ravine and caught fire on Angoori Road in Murree, injuring mostly school children, rescue officials said.





The accident happened near Lower Mohra Barahotra after the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and fall into the ravine, according to Rescue 1122 officials. The van was carrying students from both private and government schools.





Rescuers extinguished the fire and transported all 11 occupants to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for treatment. District Police Officer Murree Raza Tanveer later visited the hospital and checked on the injured.





The DPO said eight children were in stable condition, while three injured students Arham, Hasan Talib and Ayesha were referred to another facility for further treatment.

An initial report found that the van was carrying 11 people despite having a seating capacity of eight.





Preliminary findings also suggested that a battery spark may have caused the vehicle to catch fire. The van did not have a fire extinguisher at the time of the accident, according to the report.





Authorities are reviewing the circumstances surrounding the crash, while further details on the investigation and the injured students were not immediately available.