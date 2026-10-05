Security forces kill three terrorists in DI Khan

The operation comes a day after eight terrorists were killed in another intelligence-based operation in the district.

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Security forces killed three Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Monday, the second such operation in the district in as many days.





The operation was launched after intelligence reports pointed to the presence of terrorists in the area, security sources said. The action is part of ongoing counterterrorism efforts under the Azm-e-Istehkam vision.





The latest operation followed a day after security forces killed eight terrorists in another intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan. Security sources said three key commanders were among those killed.





The back-to-back operations come as security forces step up action against militant groups in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where terrorist attacks have increased significantly in recent months.





Pakistan recorded 225 militant attacks across the country in September, the highest monthly figure in 12 years, according to data compiled by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies. The figure was 13% higher than the 199 attacks recorded in August.





Militant violence rose for the third consecutive month, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan remaining among the worst-affected areas.





Pakistan has repeatedly called on Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities to prevent militant groups from using Afghan soil to carry out attacks in Pakistan. Islamabad says the issue remains unresolved despite several rounds of talks with Kabul.





Afghan authorities have rejected Pakistan’s allegations, while the presence and activities of militant groups along the border remain a major source of tension between the two countries.





Security forces continue to conduct intelligence-based operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as authorities seek to disrupt militant networks and prevent further attacks.