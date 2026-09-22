Field Marshal Asim Munir discusses defence ties with France

Pakistan boosts counterterrorism skills through joint military exercises with Russia and Oman.

RAWALPINDI: France’s Secretary-General for Defence and National Security, Nicolas Roche, met Pakistan’s Army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi to discuss regional security, defence cooperation and other matters of mutual interest, ISPR said.





Nicolas Roche visited the headquarters along with the French ambassador to Pakistan, according to the military’s media wing. During the meeting, Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its relationship with France and expanding cooperation in defence and security.





Nicolas Roche recognized Pakistan’s efforts to support peace and stability in the region, according to the military.





The French official also expressed France’s interest in expanding cooperation with Pakistan in areas of shared interest, ISPR said.





Meanwhile, Pakistan on Tuesday, Sept. 22, launched two joint military exercises with Russia and Oman, to strengthen counterterrorism skills, improve operational coordination and exchange military expertise, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).





The ninth Pakistan-Russia joint military exercise, "Druzhba 9", began at Cherat, while the second Pakistan-Oman exercise, "Al Weshq Al Jabal 2", started at the National Counter Terrorism Centre in Pabbi.





The two-week exercises bring together troops from the Pakistan Army, Russian military and Royal Army of Oman for joint counterterrorism training and operational drills.

The participating forces will also share battlefield experience, training methods and best practices, ISPR said.

The exercises are designed to improve the troops' combat capabilities and tactical skills through coordinated training.





They will also give the participating forces an opportunity to strengthen interoperability, communication and coordination during joint operations. The drills are part of Pakistan’s broader defense cooperation with Russia and Oman.

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According to ISPR, the exercises are expected to strengthen military ties and provide the participating forces with opportunities to learn from one another’s approaches to counterterrorism operations.