Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Experiencing Period Of Failure

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly going through a period of failure, facing backlash and snubs after losing a lucrative deal. The couple allegedly attempted to build their brand around their issues with the royal family. After relocating to the US in 2020, they signed deals with global streaming giants and launched their own multi-media organization, Archewell.

Last month, their Spotify podcast deal came to an end after just one series, Archetypes. Jeremy Zimmer, chief executive of the United Talent Agency, reportedly remarked, ‘Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent. And, you know, just because you’re famous doesn’t make you great at something.’

“While Netflix cancelled their project, Pearl, an animated series by Archewell Productions focusing on influential women from history, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are described as being in their ‘flop era’ by Rolling Stone magazine.”

“‘The Sussexes are in a difficult position: appetite is waning for content about their rift with the royal institution, because digesting it in so many different formats now feels like overkill,’ according to the magazine.”

