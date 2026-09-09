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FBISE announces 2026 HSSC Part I and II results

Overall pass rate reaches 85.95% as students compete for top positions across four groups.

Web Desk September 09, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
2026 HSSC results

Thousands of students celebrated a major academic milestone Wednesday as the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education announced the 2026 HSSC results, with 85.95% of candidates passing the exams.

A total of 212,416 students appeared in the HSSC Part I and II first annual examinations. Students secured top positions across four groups: Humanities, Pre-Medical, Pre-Engineering and Science General.

Humanities Group

Emaan Fatima of Army Public Degree College, Malir Cantt, Karachi, secured first position in the Humanities group with 1,007 marks.

Aamna Azhar of Islamabad Model College for Girls, F-6/2, Islamabad, placed second with 1,003 marks.

Raja Yahya Bin Fazil of Islamabad Model College for Boys, H-9, Islamabad, and Umair Raza of F.G. Degree College, Aziz Bhatti Road, Lahore Cantt, shared third position with 1,002 marks each.

Pre-Medical Group

Ammara Azhar of Army Public School and College (Girls), Humayun Road, Rawalpindi Cantt, topped the Pre-Medical group with 1,079 marks.

Muhammad Jahanzaib of Punjab College of Science, Blue Area, Islamabad, secured second position with 1,078 marks, while Syeda Iman Fatima of Army Public School and College, Gujranwala Cantt, came third with 1,076 marks.

Pre-Engineering Group

Rameen Arjmand of Army Public School & College Girls Pasban, Rawalpindi Cantonment, claimed first position in the Pre-Engineering group with 1,075 marks.

Zainab Samee of Army Public School and College, Gujranwala Cantt, secured second position with 1,070 marks.

Ansa Fatima of KIPS College Wah Cantt Campus placed third with 1,068 marks.

Science General Group

Abdullah Azhar of Punjab College of Science, Blue Area, Islamabad, topped the Science General group with 1,063 marks.

Hayan Azhar of Defence Forces Public School & College, Rawalpindi Cantt, secured second position with 1,059 marks.

Hadia Zakria of Punjab College Campus of Hill House Boarding School, Islamabad, took third position with 1,056 marks.

The results highlight the academic achievements of students across the four groups, while the overall pass rate of 85.95% reflects the performance of candidates in this year’s HSSC first annual examinations.

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