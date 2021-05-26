PSL 2021: Players, Staff To Leave For UAE On Thursday

To play the remaining matches of the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL 6), cricketers, support staff, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials, and production crew will depart from Karachi and Lahore on Thursday afternoon for UAE.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official has confirmed that both chartered flights are scheduled to take off simultaneously at 1:00 pm on Thursday.

Earlier, a 233-member contingent from Pakistan, including players, team support staff, coaches, broadcast staff and match officials, was scheduled to board two different chartered flights from Lahore and Karachi to Abu Dhabi on Wednesday morning for the remaining PSL matches scheduled in Abu Dhabi. The flight was however postponed.

PSL 6 Schedule 2021 With Venue And Time

Check the updated list of PSL 2021 Schedule and time (Pakistan Super League) Season 6th.

PSL 2021: Schedule, timings

1 June

Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United (N) – 8.30 pm IST

2 June

Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings (N) – 8.30 pm

3 June

Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators (N) – 8.30 pm

4 June

Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars (N) – 8.30 pm

5 June

Islamabad United v Karachi Kings (D) – 5.30 pm

Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators (N) – 10.30 pm

6 June

Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings (N) – 11.30 pm

7 June

Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars (N) – 8.30 pm

8 June

Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi (N) – 8.30 pm

9 June

Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars (N) – 8.30 pm

10 June

Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings (N) – 8.30 pm

11 June

Multan Sultans v Islamabad United (N) – 8.30 pm

12 June

Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi (D)- 5.30 pm

13 June

Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars (N)- 1.30 am

Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi (N) – 8.30 pm

14 June

Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars (N) – 8.30 pm

16 June

Qualifier (1 v 2) (N) – 8.30 pm

17 June

Eliminator 1 (3 v 4) (N) – 8.30 pm

18 June

Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1) (N) – 8.30 pm

20 June

Final (N) – 8.30 pm