PSL 2021: Players, Staff To Leave For UAE On Thursday

To play the remaining matches of the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL 6), cricketers, support staff, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials, and production crew will depart from Karachi and Lahore on Thursday afternoon for UAE.
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official has confirmed that both chartered flights are scheduled to take off simultaneously at 1:00 pm on Thursday.
Earlier, a 233-member contingent from Pakistan, including players, team support staff, coaches, broadcast staff and match officials, was scheduled to board two different chartered flights from Lahore and Karachi to Abu Dhabi on Wednesday morning for the remaining PSL matches scheduled in Abu Dhabi. The flight was however postponed.
PSL 6 Schedule 2021 With Venue And Time
Check the updated list of PSL 2021 Schedule and time (Pakistan Super League) Season 6th.
PSL 2021: Schedule, timings
1 June
Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United (N) – 8.30 pm IST
2 June
Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings (N) – 8.30 pm
3 June
Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators (N) – 8.30 pm
4 June
Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars (N) – 8.30 pm
5 June
Islamabad United v Karachi Kings (D) – 5.30 pm
Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators (N) – 10.30 pm
6 June
Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings (N) – 11.30 pm
7 June
Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars (N) – 8.30 pm
8 June
Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi (N) – 8.30 pm
9 June
Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars (N) – 8.30 pm
10 June
Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings (N) – 8.30 pm
11 June
Multan Sultans v Islamabad United (N) – 8.30 pm
12 June
Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi (D)- 5.30 pm
13 June
Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars (N)- 1.30 am
Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi (N) – 8.30 pm
14 June
Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars (N) – 8.30 pm
16 June
Qualifier (1 v 2) (N) – 8.30 pm
17 June
Eliminator 1 (3 v 4) (N) – 8.30 pm
18 June
Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1) (N) – 8.30 pm
20 June
Final (N) – 8.30 pm
