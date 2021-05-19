PSL Owners May Postpone Remaining Matches If Clarity Not Given

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the six franchise owners on Wednesday (today) have discussed in a virtual session the operational “planning and delivery” of the remaining 20 Pakistan Super League (PSL 6) matches, which are scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates from 1-20 June.

Following detailed discussions in which all potential scenarios were reviewed and analyzed, it was unanimously agreed to wait until the close of business on Thursday (UAE time) before a final decision on the hosting of the remaining matches is made.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said,

“In today’s online discussion, we updated the team owners that the PCB had been advised that the PSL had received approvals from the relevant authorities in the UAE. However, some clarifications on certain exemption requests are still awaited, which are expected at some stage on Thursday.”

“The team owners agreed that if we do not receive clarity by Thursday afternoon, then they’ll have no other option but to request postponement of the remaining 20 matches.

“In the meantime, we will continue to liaise with the UAE government and the Emirates Cricket Board as they are equally keen for the event to be held in the UAE.”

Despite announcing to host the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 matches in Abu Dhabi, the UAE government has put tough restrictions.

According to details, the Abu Dhabi government has given Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) clearance to stage the remaining PSL 6 matches but wants everyone included in the league to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the PCB sources, in a short period of time, the conditions related to COVID-19 can not be implemented and also it is not possible to cover travel issues including the vaccination campaign.