Denis Shapovalov Announces to pull out from Tokyo Olympics Amidst Virus Fears

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

22nd Jun, 2021. 02:53 pm
Denis Shapovalov withdraws from Tokyo Olympics

Denis Shapovalov, the Canadian tennis player, has announced to quit from Tokyo Olympics amidst rising COVID-19 cases.

Taking to Twitter, Denis Shapovalov, who joined Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem in withdrawing from Tokyo Olympics, said, “Representing Canada means the world to me, but due to the current situation my team and I have decided this is the best decision for everyone’s safety.”

“I can’t wait to represent Canada at future Olympic games,” he added.

Shapovalov, who reached the quarter-finals at last year’s U.S. Open, withdrew from this year’s French Open with a shoulder injury a day after he lost in the Geneva final.

Earlier, 20-times Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal and the women’s world number two Naomi Osaka have also pulled out of Wimbledon.

Announcing his decision on Thursday, the player wrote that he was “listening to his body” in order to “prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy.”

This will be the third time since 2005 that Nadal has not played at the All England Club. He had missed Wimbledon in 2009 and 2016.

Several top tennis players have passed on previous Olympics, which fall during a busy period in the sport’s schedule.

mining in pak
6 mins ago
Sindh Cabinet moves to regulate mining sector

KARACHI: The Sindh Cabinet has passed the “Sindh Mines and Minerals Governance...
Ibrahim Raisi Backs Nuclear Talks, Rules Out Meeting Biden
9 mins ago
Ibrahim Raisi Backs Nuclear Talks, Rules Out Meeting Biden

Ibrahim Raisi, President of Iran, supported the talks between Iran and six...
tiger and jackie shroff
17 mins ago
Jackie Shroff opens up on bankruptcy, discloses Tiger Shroff bought back house he lost due to monetary issues

Jackie Shroff is not just a versatile actor but also a proud...
Tarin directs effective monitoring teams to control prices of essential items
29 mins ago
Tarin directs effective monitoring teams to control prices of essential items

KARACHI: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has asked the provincial governments to mobilize...
Big B
1 hour ago
Amitabh Bachchan discloses secret behind his iconic look in ‘Deewar’

Amitabh Bachchan has publicized the story behind his iconic knotted-shirt look in...
WhatsApp View Once feature
1 hour ago
WhatsApp Soon To Roll Out ‘View Once’ Feature For Pictures, Videos

WhatsApp will release a feature that allows you to send photos and...
