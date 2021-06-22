Denis Shapovalov Announces to pull out from Tokyo Olympics Amidst Virus Fears

Denis Shapovalov, the Canadian tennis player, has announced to quit from Tokyo Olympics amidst rising COVID-19 cases.

Taking to Twitter, Denis Shapovalov, who joined Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem in withdrawing from Tokyo Olympics, said, “Representing Canada means the world to me, but due to the current situation my team and I have decided this is the best decision for everyone’s safety.”

Hey everyone, after careful consideration I wanted to let you know that I will not be participating in the Olympics this year. Representing Canada means the world to me, but due to the current situation my team and I have decided this is the best decision for everyone’s safety. pic.twitter.com/aQD5n2kFS7 — Denis Shapovalov (@denis_shapo) June 21, 2021

“I can’t wait to represent Canada at future Olympic games,” he added.

Shapovalov, who reached the quarter-finals at last year’s U.S. Open, withdrew from this year’s French Open with a shoulder injury a day after he lost in the Geneva final.

Earlier, 20-times Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal and the women’s world number two Naomi Osaka have also pulled out of Wimbledon.

Announcing his decision on Thursday, the player wrote that he was “listening to his body” in order to “prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy.”

The goal is to prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy, that is to compete at the highest level and keep fighting for those professional and personal goals at he maximum level of competition. — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 17, 2021

This will be the third time since 2005 that Nadal has not played at the All England Club. He had missed Wimbledon in 2009 and 2016.

Several top tennis players have passed on previous Olympics, which fall during a busy period in the sport’s schedule.