ENG vs IND: ECB Extends Apology For Laying Out used pitch for women’s Test

The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has extended an apology for not being able to propose a fresh pitch for the women’s Test between India and England, starting on July 16 at the County Ground in Bristol.

“We are all disappointed that the wicket for the LV= Insurance Test match against India will have had 37 overs played on it. We know that England Women deserve a fresh wicket and we are sorry that we were unable to provide that in this instance,” ECB said.

The cricket board added, “With the Test only being added to the calendar in mid-April, coupled with the lack of available first-class grounds, we knew a fresh TV pitch was going to be a challenge. We accept that this issue shouldn’t have arisen and we will make sure it doesn’t happen in the future.”

However, this came after captain Heather Knight realized it wasn’t ideal to not get a fresh wicket for such a big occasion. “I guess it’s obviously not ideal,” Knight said.

“We’d much prefer to be on a fresh one but it is what it is. And we don’t know how it’s going to play necessarily,” he added.