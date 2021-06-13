Double Click 728 x 90
Euro 2020: Christian Eriksen In Stable Condition After Collapsing During Match

Arhama Altaf

13th Jun, 2021. 09:35 am
Euro 2020: Christian Eriksen

Denmark’s all-rounder footballer Christian Eriksen is reportedly stable and awake after he collapsed on the field during his side’s Euro 2020 opening match with Finland, leading to the game being halted for more than 90 minutes.

Christian Eriksen has been stabilized, and the Danish football federation said he was awake, UEFA said.

“Christian Eriksen is awake and is undergoing further examinations at Rigshospitalet,” the Danish federation wrote on Twitter.

Danish football federation director Peter Moeller said Eriksen got a “heart massage” while being treated on the field.

“He fell over and got help and heart massage on the field,” Moeller told. “He was fortunately awake when he left the stadium,” he added.

However, the renowned footballer federal termed Eriksen as the “star of the match”.

On the other hand, UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin said, “Moments like this put everything in life into perspective. I wish Christian a full and speedy recovery and pray his family has strength and faith.”

“At these times, the unity of the football family is so strong and he and his family carry with them the good wishes and prayers of everyone. I heard of fans of both teams chanting his name. Football is beautiful and Christian plays it beautifully,” he added.

After the match was delayed following the medical emergency, the players came back out onto the field to a huge ovation as they started warming up for a second time.

Mathias Jensen replaced Eriksen in the Denmark lineup. Eriksen was given urgent medical attention on the field for about 10 minutes after collapsing near the end of the first half.

He was then carried off on a stretcher. UEFA then announced the game had been suspended “due to a medical emergency.”

Moreover, speaking after the game, Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen, who treated Christian Eriksen, described what happened.

“I want to start by saying that I’ve had a talk with Christian’s family. I’m not going to say anything in detail right now. I want to say what we’ve seen, Boesen said. “We were called on to the pitch when Christian fell down. I didn’t see it myself, but it was pretty clear that he was unconscious. When I got to him, he is on his side. He is breathing and I can feel his pulse, but suddenly that changes. And as everyone saw, we started giving him CPR,” he told.

