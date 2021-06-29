Double Click 728 x 90
Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Will Be Hosted By UAE & Oman, Announces ICC

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 03:38 pm
Men’s T20 World Cup In UAE

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has finally confirmed that the Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will be played in the UAE and Oman.

India can’t host the Men’s T20 World Cup amid the ongoing COVID-19 situation but will remain to be hosts. The ICC Worldcup 2021 will now be held in Dubai International Stadium, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah Stadium, and the Oman Cricket Academy Ground, from 17 October to 14 November 2021.

The first round of the tournament, comprising the eight qualifying teams, will now be split between Oman and UAE. Four of these teams will then progress to the Super 12s round where they’ll join the eight automatic qualifiers.

The upcoming edition will be the first Men’s T20 World Cup played since 2016 when West Indies beat England in the final in India.

The eight teams competing in the preliminary stage are Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Namibia, Oman and Papua New Guinea, before the play-off stage and the Final on 14 November.

“Our priority is to deliver the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 safely, in full and in its current window,” said acting ICC CEO Geoff Allardice.

“Whilst we are incredibly disappointed not to be hosting the event in India, the decision gives us the certainty we need to stage the event in a country that is a proven international host of multi-team events in a bio-secure environment.

Allardice added, “We will work closely with the BCCI, the Emirates Cricket Board and Oman Cricket to ensure fans can enjoy a wonderful celebration of cricket.”

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

“The BCCI is looking forward to hosting the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 tournament in UAE and Oman,” added BCCI President.

“We would have been happier hosting it in India but considering the uncertainty due to the Covid 19 situation and the importance of a world championship, the BCCI will now continue to host this tournament in UAE and Oman. The BCCI is looking forward to creating a spectacle,” he added.

