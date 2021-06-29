Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Will Be Hosted By UAE & Oman, Announces ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has finally confirmed that the Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will be played in the UAE and Oman.

India can’t host the Men’s T20 World Cup amid the ongoing COVID-19 situation but will remain to be hosts. The ICC Worldcup 2021 will now be held in Dubai International Stadium, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah Stadium, and the Oman Cricket Academy Ground, from 17 October to 14 November 2021.

The first round of the tournament, comprising the eight qualifying teams, will now be split between Oman and UAE. Four of these teams will then progress to the Super 12s round where they’ll join the eight automatic qualifiers.