Pakistan Announces 26-player women’s Squad For West Indies Tour

Pakistan women’s selection committee has announced a 26-player squad from which the national and ‘A’ teams will be selected for white-ball matches on the tour of the West Indies.

Javeria Khan will lead the national side. Rameen Shamim, who has played two ODIs and four T20Is, will captain Pakistan Women’s ‘A’ in the three one-dayers and wicketkeeper Sidra Nawaz, with the experience of 98 international, will lead the ‘A’ side in the three T20s.

The Pakistan national women’s team will play West Indies in three T20Is and five ODIs and the ‘A’ side will take on their counterparts in three one-day matches and three T20s. All 26 players will be available for selection for 14 matches.

Urooj Mumtaz, the chairperson of the national women’s selection committee, said: “This is a historic occasion in the history of Pakistan women’s cricket as for the first time national side and the ‘A’ team are travelling together.”

“The Caribbean tour presents a phenomenal opportunity to our core group of cricketers to showcase their performances and further cement places for the 2021-22 season, which promises to be an exciting one for women’s cricket,” she said.

“These 26 players have been involved in all our high-performance camps over the past nine months and have put in the hard yards under the national coaching staff led by David Hemp. The group has prepared with high intensity and purpose. They remain focused and determined to put up winning performances.”

Mumtaz added, “The ‘A’ team matches are a great incentive and motivation for the players at the periphery to stake a claim in the national side, as exceptional performances will be rewarded by players getting bumped up to the national side and those who are unable to perform at the top can continue to get competitive matches in the ‘A’ side.”

“Our last bilateral series with the West Indies produced quality competitive cricket. The closely fought T20I series was witnessed by a passionate crowd of young girls in Karachi. We then went on to record a historic 2-1 ODI series win with an extraordinary fight to come back from behind. I am hopeful that there will be quality cricket on display as we aim to further improve our world standing and continue to push to become top contenders on the world stage.”

The 26-player contingent, the coaching staff and the team officials had arrived in Lahore in the morning on June 21. They will depart for Antigua via London in the wee hours of Wednesday, 23 June.

The touring contingent will undergo pre-departure Covid-19 tests by Monday afternoon and those testing negative will board the plane. Upon their arrival in Antigua, the players and officials will be tested twice in five days, during which they will be under room isolation.

Pakistan Women’s Squad:

Javeria Khan (captain, national team), Rameen Shamim (One-Day captain, ‘A’ team), Sidra Nawaz (T20 captain, A team), Aliya Riaz, Aiman Anwar, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Jaweria Rauf, Kainat Imtiaz, Kaynat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Nahida Khan, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, and Syeda Aroob Shah