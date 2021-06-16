Double Click 728 x 90
PSL 2021: Gladiators aiming to pull another upset Against Sultans Tonight

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

16th Jun, 2021. 11:49 am
PSL 2021 Gladiators vs Sultans

After adding solidarity points in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 after defeating Lahore Qalandars last night, team Quetta Gladiators will face Multan Sultans in the 25th match in Abu Dhabi today (Wednesday).

The Sarfaraz-led side didn’t have a good start at the Abu Dhabi leg and won two consecutive PSL 2021 matches before beating a good-looking Lahore side by 18 runs.

Whereas, the Mohammad Rizwan-led unit has won both its matches and looks confident.

They’ve secured victory in three of their seven matches and are currently at 4th place with six points, above Karachi on the net run rate.

For Sultans, the current form of its captain Rizwan is highly encouraging. On the other hand, Gladiators will have to see if Faf du Plessis will be available for the contest or not after he decided to opt-out of the game against Lahore Qalandars on Tuesday.

SQUADS

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Asif Afridi, Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Blessing Muzarabani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir and Muhammad Waseem.

Quetta Gladiators

Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood and Zahir Khan

PSL 2021 Schedule

Here you can check the updated remaining matches schedule list of PSL 2021.

Date Day Night
9-Jun Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United
10-Jun Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars
11-Jun Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators
12-Jun Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi
13-Jun Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi
14-Jun Islamabad United v Karachi Kings
15-Jun Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings
16-Jun Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators
17-Jun Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars
18-Jun Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars
19-Jun Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings Multan Sultans v Islamabad United
21-Jun Qualifier (1 v 2) Eliminator 1 (3 v 4)
22-Jun Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1)
24-Jun Final

