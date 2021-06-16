PSL 2021: Gladiators aiming to pull another upset Against Sultans Tonight

After adding solidarity points in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 after defeating Lahore Qalandars last night, team Quetta Gladiators will face Multan Sultans in the 25th match in Abu Dhabi today (Wednesday).
The Sarfaraz-led side didn’t have a good start at the Abu Dhabi leg and won two consecutive PSL 2021 matches before beating a good-looking Lahore side by 18 runs.
It’s raining 4️⃣s and 6️⃣s in Abu Dhabi 🌧
Lahore should have checked the weather report 👀 #MatchDikhao l #HBLPSL6 I #LQvQG pic.twitter.com/nHOsvoDNnA
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) June 15, 2021
Whereas, the Mohammad Rizwan-led unit has won both its matches and looks confident.
They’ve secured victory in three of their seven matches and are currently at 4th place with six points, above Karachi on the net run rate.
For Sultans, the current form of its captain Rizwan is highly encouraging. On the other hand, Gladiators will have to see if Faf du Plessis will be available for the contest or not after he decided to opt-out of the game against Lahore Qalandars on Tuesday.
SQUADS
Multan Sultans
Mohammad Rizwan (c), Asif Afridi, Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Blessing Muzarabani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir and Muhammad Waseem.
Quetta Gladiators
Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood and Zahir Khan
PSL 2021 Schedule
Here you can check the updated remaining matches schedule list of PSL 2021.
|Date
|Day
|Night
|9-Jun
|Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United
|10-Jun
|Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings
|Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars
|11-Jun
|Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators
|12-Jun
|Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi
|13-Jun
|Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars
|Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi
|14-Jun
|Islamabad United v Karachi Kings
|15-Jun
|Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars
|Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings
|16-Jun
|Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators
|17-Jun
|Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi
|Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars
|18-Jun
|Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars
|19-Jun
|Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings
|Multan Sultans v Islamabad United
|21-Jun
|Qualifier (1 v 2)
|Eliminator 1 (3 v 4)
|22-Jun
|Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1)
|24-Jun
|Final