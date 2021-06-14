Double Click 728 x 90
PSL 2021: Hasan Ali Opts To Stay For Remaining Matches As Family Issues Resolved

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

14th Jun, 2021. 12:19 pm
Hasan Ali to sat for remaining matches

After consultations with his family, Hasan Ali has decided to stay back in the UAE and continue to play the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 remainders. The Islamabad United fast bowler was supposed to take a flight back to Pakistan on the evening of June 13th.

Clarifying the situation Hasan Ali said, “I was going through a personal family issue, which has been resolved thanks to my wonderful wife. She has assured me she will take care of it and wants me to concentrate on my cricket and my career. Hats off to such a wonderful partner. She has always stood by me through the hardest times and after consulting with her I have decided to stay on with Islamabad United for the remainder of PSL 6.”

“I would like to thank Islamabad United for its support and understanding during this tough period. And would especially thank the fans for their prayers and support, they have given me strength through these tough times,” he added.

Islamabad United Owner, Ali Naqvi, said, “As with his initial intention Islamabad United will always support any personal decision that one of our family makes. It is fortunate for us that Hassan will be available for us through the rest of the tournament. But more importantly, we’re happy that whatever issues there were have been resolved. We wish the very best to Hassan in every aspect of his life.”

Earlier, after Ali’s decision to quit the tournament, Islamabad United Captain, Shadab Khan, said, We understand Hassan’s situation right now, family always comes first. We wish Hassan the very best of luck. He will obviously be a huge loss to our team and the tournament, but some things are more important than cricket. At Islamabad United, we have always looked after each other like a family and we will continue to do so.”

