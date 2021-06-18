PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Outplayed Arch-Rivals Lahore Qalandars By 7 Runs

In the 27th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 on Thursday night, Imad Wasim-led Karachi Kings outplayed arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars by seven runs to stay in the running for the playoffs.

Noor Ahmed bowled a brilliant spell and helped Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandars to 169/7 and win the 27th PSL 2021 contest by seven runs.

Noor and Mohammad Ilyas bagged two wickets each to earn a much-needed victory for the Kings.

Earlier, Babar Azam and Martin Guptill gained 88 runs together as the Kings posted 176/5 against Qalandars in 20 overs.

Thereafter, Babar and Guptill joined hands and rescued Kings to 109-1 in 12.5 overs. Babar scored 54 off 44 balls with the help of seven boundaries whilst Guptill made 43 laced with two boundaries and three sixes.

In the end, Imad Wasim played a cameo to finish off things well for Kings. He scored 30 runs off 19 balls spread over three boundaries and a six.

For Qalandars, Rashid Khan bagged two wickets while Shaheen, Ahmed Daniyal and Mohammad Hafeez shared a wicket apiece.

Toss

Kings won the toss and decided to bat first against Qalandars in the 27th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 6.

SQUAD

Lahore Qalandars

Sohail Akhtar (c), Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Tim David, James Faulkner, Rashid Khan, Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Karachi Kings

Imad Wasim (c), Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Martin Guptill, Chadwick Walton (wk), Abbas Afridi, Danish Aziz, Moahmmad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas

PSL 2021 – Full Schedule

June 17, Thursday

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi at 6:30 PM

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars at 11:30 PM

June 18, Friday

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars at 9:30 PM

June 19, Saturday

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings at 6:30 PM

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United at 11:30 PM

June 21, Monday

Qualifier (1 vs 2) at 6:30 PM

Eliminator 1 (3 vs 4) at 11:30 PM

June 22, Tuesday

Eliminator 2 (loser of Qualifier vs winner of Eliminator 1) at 9:30 PM

June 24, Thursday

Final (winner of Qualifier vs winner of Eliminator 2) at 9:30 PM