Shakib Al Hasan Makes A Comeback to Bangladesh squads for Zimbabwe tour

Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, who missed the Sri Lanka Tests in April, will make a comeback for the one-off Test, which will kick off the tour on 7 July.

Chief selector Minhajul Abedin, after Shakib Al Hasan’s comeback, said, “Getting the best player in three formats is always a plus point and we are hopeful that the team will be morally boosted up by his presence.”

Bangladesh has announced their squads for the tour of Zimbabwe where they will face them in a one-off Test, three ODIs and as many T20Is at the Harare Sports Club.

Test squad: Mominul Haque (c), Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam.

ODI squad: Tamim Iqbal (c), Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam and Rubel Hossain.

T20I squad: Mahmudullah (c), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shakib Al Hasan and Nurul Hasan

Fixtures

One-off Test:

July 07-11: Harare Sports Club

ODI series:

July 16: Harare Sports Club

July 18: Harare Sports Club

July 20: Harare Sports Club

T20I series:

July 23: Harare Sports Club

July 25: Harare Sports Club

July 27: Harare Sports Club

Earlier, Shakib Al Hasan had drawn extreme criticism after he lost his temper that sparked outrage among the cricket fans globally as he was seen kicking the stumps while arguing with the on-field umpire during the Dhaka Premier Division T20 league.

Shakib Al Hasan let his frustration out on the on-field umpire’s decision as he kicked and broke the stumps and began to argue with the officials.

Videos of the incidents brought storm all over social media with the former national captain trending top on Twitter.

However, he later extended an apology via his official Facebook handle. “Dear fans and followers, I am extremely sorry for losing my temper and ruining the match for everyone and especially those who are watching from home,” the message read.

“An experienced player like me should not have reacted that way but sometimes against all odds it happens, unfortunately. I apologize to the teams, management, tournament officials and organizing committee for this human error. Hopefully, I won’t be repeating this again in the future. Thanks and love you all,” Hasan wrote.