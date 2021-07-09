Double Click 728 x 90
Ashleigh Barty reaches final; Hopes To Clench Wimbledon Title

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 12:14 pm
Ashleigh Barty reaches final

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty of Australia reached the Wimbledon 2021 women’s singles final on Thursday.

Ashleigh Barty bags spectacular win as she defeated German Angelique Kerber with the sets of 6-3, 7-6.

The 33-year-old Kerber used all her experience on the surface to hit back in the second set and looked poised to take it into a decider when serving at 5-3.

Kerber’s game went off in the tiebreak and Barty surged into a 6-0 lead and despite missing out on three match points she was never going to let her opportunity slip.

A made backhand from Kerber sent Barty through to her second Grand Slam final, having won the French Open in 2019.

However, Barty will take on either Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic or Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus in Saturday’s final.

Wimbledon 2021 Prize Money

The total prize money pot for 2021 is set at £35million.

This figure may seem huge but it’s actually a reduced figure, down almost 8% compared to the 2019 pot which stood at £38million.

As of 2008 both men and women will receive equal prize money.

The victors of the finals will win a staggering £1.7million.

This sum may seem vast but it’s a steep fall from 2019 when the singles winners, Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep won £2.35million.

The runners-up of the singles will also win a hefty amount, as those who take second place will receive £900,000.

The prize money pot diminishes with those in the First round receiving £48,000 down to £8,500 for those in the First Qualifier.

