PHOTOS: PSL 2022 Opening Ceremony in Pictures

PSL 2022 Opening Ceremony: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) began without the pomp and circumstance of a traditional opening ceremony for the first time. In spite of this, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has arranged for some entertainment for the audience at Karachi’s National Stadium prior to the commencement of PSL 7.

Pakistan’s national anthem was played before a movie of Pakistan cricket’s history was shown on the big screen for the supporters. Three Austrian skydivers descended from a height of 5,000 feet after the moving homage to Pakistan’s cricket team arrived outside the National Stadium Karachi. A group of skydivers brought in the official ball for the first match of PSL 7 and handed it over to the umpires to kick off the festivities

With the help of Superstars Atif Aslam and Aima Baig and the Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja and Prime Minister Imran Khan via a video package the PSL 7 was formally launched.

PSL 7’s curtain-raiser ended with a spectacular fireworks display as the two captains came out onto the pitch for the toss.

Let’s take a look back at the curtain-raiser: