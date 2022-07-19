AG2R-Citroen: Coronavirus brings down to three as Tour count arrives

Stoffel Vandoorne back on top of Formula E after New York weekend
Mercedes' Stoffel Vandoorne took over. Highest point of the electric Formula E...
AG2R-Citroen were at that point without Geoffrey Bouchard, likewise out with COVID, and Ben O’Connor. Fourth in general last year.
Who deserted harmed following seven days, as well as harmed Oliver Naesen.
Frenchmen Paret-Peintre and Cherel remove the count of riders from the race with COVID-19 to 11 not long before Tuesday’s sixteenth stage to Foix as Cofidis said their German rider Max Walscheid has likewise tried positive for COVID.
On Monday, the International Cycling Union (UCI) had said that two riders’ tests required further examination.
Last year, in the event that two individuals from a group tried positive for COVID the entire outfit would be given the boot, which isn’t true in this release.
Whether a rider who tests positive can remain in the race is concluded following a gathering between race, UCI and group specialists, contingent upon the rider’s viral burden.
German Lennard Kaemna, who won a Tour stage quite a while back, won’t take the beginning either due to a “diligent cold”, his BORA-Hansgrohe group said.
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.