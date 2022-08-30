AC Milan drew 0-0 with Sassuolo as club fund to RedBird neared completion

AC Milan drew 0-0 with Sassuolo on Tuesday.

AC Milan drew 0-0 with Sassuolo on Tuesday, as the American investment fund RedBird got closer to completing its purchase of the club.

With the tie in Reggio Emilia, champions Milan moved to the top of Serie A. After 100 days, they returned to the place where they won the Scudetto.

But five teams are just one point behind them, and one of them is Roma, which plays Monza later on Tuesday.

Sassuolo is in 10th place with five points, but they are worried about the health of their star player Domenico Berardi. He missed a penalty in the first half and had to be carried to the locker room shortly after halftime with what looked like a thigh injury.

Elliott Management’s sale of Milan to RedBird is expected to be finalised by the end of the week. There are also rumours that the New York Yankees will also buy a stake in the soccer team.

A report from the Financial Times on Tuesday said that Main Street Advisors, a California-based investment firm whose clients include basketball star LeBron James and rapper Drake, is one of the investors who are helping to buy RedBird.

On the field, the league leaders didn’t do very well, and coach Stefano Pioli made several changes before Saturday’s Milan derby with Inter, who won’t have Romelu Lukaku because he is injured and will play Cremonese later, and next Tuesday’s Champions League opener at Salzburg.

One of these changes was that Simon Kjaer, who had been out for nine months with a serious knee injury, started alongside Fikayo Tomori.

The 33-year-old player played for 79 minutes and hopes to stay healthy for the World Cup, which starts in November in Qatar and where his country, Denmark, will be in Group D with France, Tunisia, and Australia.

In the middle of the first half, Alessandro Florenzi and Alexis Saelemaekers messed up by bringing down Giorgos Kyriakopoulos and giving Sassuolo a penalty. Milan should have been down by a goal at that point.

But Mike Maignan, who has saved Milan so many times in the past, did a great job of stretching to his right to stop Berardi’s penalty kick.

12 minutes after halftime, Pioli put on Sandro Tonali, Junior Messias, and Charles De Ketelaere to spice up their boring performance.

But not much changed, and Pioli also lost Florenzi to an injury as the game crept into seven minutes of stoppage time that weren’t any more exciting than the rest of the dull match.

