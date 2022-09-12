Asia Cup 2022 final: Hassan Ali came forward in support of Shadab Khan

Hassan Ali came forward in support of Shadab Khan after Asia Cup 2022 final. Hassan Ali and Shadab Khan, two Pakistani cricket players, have a particular affinity and frequently set friendship goals.

Hassan stepped forward to defend his pal Shadab after the latter faced harsh criticism for missing two catches in the T20 Asia Cup 2022 championship match against Sri Lanka.

Shadab is regarded as one of Pakistan’s best fielders. On Sunday, his fielding fell short of expectations, costing Pakistan vital runs.

Pakistan could only score 147 runs in the final while needing to score 171 runs. By defeating Pakistan by a score of 23 runs, Sri Lanka won the sixth Asia Cup.

