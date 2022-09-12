Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Asia Cup 2022 final: Hassan Ali came forward in support of Shadab Khan

Asia Cup 2022 final: Hassan Ali came forward in support of Shadab Khan

Articles
Advertisement
Asia Cup 2022 final: Hassan Ali came forward in support of Shadab Khan

Asia Cup 2022 final: Hassan Ali came forward in support of Shadab Khan

Advertisement
  • Hassan came forward in support of Shadab Khan after Asia Cup 2022 final.
  • They have a particular affinity and frequently set friendship goals.
  • Hassan uploaded Shadab’s video of the all-outstanding rounder’s fielding efforts on Twitter.
Advertisement

Hassan Ali came forward in support of Shadab Khan after Asia Cup 2022 final. Hassan Ali and Shadab Khan, two Pakistani cricket players, have a particular affinity and frequently set friendship goals.

Hassan stepped forward to defend his pal Shadab after the latter faced harsh criticism for missing two catches in the T20 Asia Cup 2022 championship match against Sri Lanka.

Hassan uploaded Shadab’s video of the all-outstanding rounder’s fielding efforts on Twitter.

Advertisement

Shadab is regarded as one of Pakistan’s best fielders. On Sunday, his fielding fell short of expectations, costing Pakistan vital runs.

Pakistan could only score 147 runs in the final while needing to score 171 runs. By defeating Pakistan by a score of 23 runs, Sri Lanka won the sixth Asia Cup.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2022 Final: Ramiz Raja hopes Green Shirts will win the T20 World Cup
Asia Cup 2022 Final: Ramiz Raja hopes Green Shirts will win the T20 World Cup

Ramiz Raja hopes Green Shirts will win the T20 World Cup. The...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story