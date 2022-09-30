Advertisement
Babar Azam levels Virat Kohli’s T20I record

Babar Azam levels Virat Kohli’s T20I record

Articles
Babar Azam levels Virat Kohli’s T20I record

Team will use T20 World Cup combination in tri-series, Babar Azam

During Pakistan’s sixth match of the series against England on Friday at the Gaddafi Stadium , batsman Babar Azam tied Indian batsman Virat Kohli’s record for Twenty20 internationals.

The Pakistan captain became the joint-fastest player to reach the significant milestone of 3,000 runs in his career when he completed the feat in front of his home crowd in the 81st innings of his career.

Babar’s spectacular innings of 87 runs against England included a score of 52 runs, which allowed him to reach the milestone.

Earlier, Virat Kohli of India became the first player to score three thousand runs in 81 matches.

The accomplishment made the 27-year-old player the fifth batsman in the history of the game to reach the milestone of three thousand runs in the game’s shortest format.

Martin Guptill, Rohit Sharma, and Paul Stirling are the other players who have reached the 3,000-run mark in Twenty20 Internationals in addition to Babar and Kohli.

