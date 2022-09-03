Advertisement
Daniil Medvedev: Kyrgios wildcard Wolf to book confrontation

Daniil Medvedev: Kyrgios wildcard Wolf to book confrontation

Articles
Daniil Medvedev: Kyrgios wildcard Wolf to book confrontation

Daniil Medvedev: Kyrgios wildcard Wolf to book confrontation

  • Nick Kyrgios defeats American special case J.J. Wolf.
  • U.S. Open third round. Defending champion Medvedev.
  • Beat American wild card Frances Tiafoe 6-4 6-2 6-3.
Daniil Medvedev likewise saved valuable energy in a straight-sets win in the night’s last challenge against China’s Wu Yibing.

At the Arthur Ashe Stadium not long after Serena Williams’ Flushing Meadows goodbye on a similar court.

Kyrgios crushed the Russian the last time they met, under a month prior in Montreal, and their gathering was set apart as one of the feature plausible matches at the hardcourt Grand Slam since the draws were reported.

“I want to be playing on the biggest stadiums in the world in front of millions of people broadcasted globally,” the temperamental Australian said.

“That’s where I want to be. That is why I work hard. It makes it even sweeter. I know a lot of people don’t want me to succeed. I know a lot of people hate my game, the way I do things, they way I go about it.”

Kyrgios bridled his powerful secure his third round match in a productive hour and 56 minutes, whacking 21 aces at his rival and sending north of 35 victors, as he wrested the energy right on time with a break in the fifth round of the primary set.

There were not many firecrackers as Kyrgios guarded every one of the seven breaks he looked inside Louis Armstrong Stadium, where he procured a $7,500 fine for “spitting and discernible indecencies” during his second-round gathering with France’s Benjamin Bonzi.

With the wearing scene’s eyes laser-focussed on adjoining showcourt, as Williams tumbled to Ajla Tomljanovic in emotional style in what is broadly anticipated to be her last competition, Kyrgios’ disproportionate success provoked little exhibit.

However, it regardless denoted the most recent in a heavenly run for Kyrgios, who is playing the best tennis of his vocation in the wake of winning in Washington, D.C., and arriving at his most memorable Grand Slam last at the All England Club.

Kyrgios said he knew the very way he planned to play against Daniil Medvedev.

“There’s no shame in losing to a player like that. But the way I’m playing, the game plan and the success I had against him obviously in Montreal, I definitely feel like I have a fighting chance,” Kyrgios said.

“Not many players can say that right now, going in to play Medvedev at the U.S. Open.

“We’ve got major respect for each other. I’ve got major respect for his coach as well. He’s a great guy. Been really nice to me. Look, I think it’s going to be a fun battle.”

