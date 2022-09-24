Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • England was dropped from Nations League after their loss to Italy
England was dropped from Nations League after their loss to Italy

England was dropped from Nations League after their loss to Italy

Articles
Advertisement
England was dropped from Nations League after their loss to Italy

England was dropped from Nations League after their loss to Italy

Advertisement
  • England’s losing record reaches five games.
  • Their worst since June 2014.
  • Gareth Southgate sticks with Harry Maguire..
Advertisement

England was eliminated from the UEFA Nations League as a result of their humiliating group-stage loss to Italy.

The San Siro game finally came to life after the break thanks to a fantastic goal from Giacomo Raspadori in the 68th minute. England’s losing record has now reached five games, which is their worst since June 2014.

In place of the injured Jordan Pickford, Raspadori displayed quick control and a vicious right-foot finish that gave Nick Pope no chance.

Despite his problems at Manchester United, manager Gareth Southgate stuck with Harry Maguire. The defender had one nervous early moment when West Ham United attacker Gianluca Scammaca beat him in the air at the far post, but Pope and the woodwork stopped his header.

Gianluigi Donnarumma of Italy made a superb double save to deny England’s Harry Kane, but the host team also had opportunities in the frantic finish.

Advertisement

Also Read

PCB raises retainers, match costs in domestic contracts 2022–2023
PCB raises retainers, match costs in domestic contracts 2022–2023

The identities of the players will be released in due time. And...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hardik Pandya says 'Everyone in the team is praying for Pant's speedy recovery'
Hardik Pandya says 'Everyone in the team is praying for Pant's speedy recovery'
Shahid Afridi says 'Batters with below 135 strike rate will not be picked in T20s'
Shahid Afridi says 'Batters with below 135 strike rate will not be picked in T20s'
Pant transferred from ICU to private suite due to high risk of infection
Pant transferred from ICU to private suite due to high risk of infection
AUS vs SA:
AUS vs SA: "I don't feel like I've been injured much" says Hazlewood
Premier League: Manchester United continue to improve under Erik Ten Hag
Premier League: Manchester United continue to improve under Erik Ten Hag
Nurul Hasan's injured finger hasn't healed despite surgery
Nurul Hasan's injured finger hasn't healed despite surgery
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story