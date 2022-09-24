England was dropped from Nations League after their loss to Italy

England’s losing record reaches five games.

Their worst since June 2014.

Gareth Southgate sticks with Harry Maguire..

England was eliminated from the UEFA Nations League as a result of their humiliating group-stage loss to Italy.

The San Siro game finally came to life after the break thanks to a fantastic goal from Giacomo Raspadori in the 68th minute. England’s losing record has now reached five games, which is their worst since June 2014.

In place of the injured Jordan Pickford, Raspadori displayed quick control and a vicious right-foot finish that gave Nick Pope no chance.

Despite his problems at Manchester United, manager Gareth Southgate stuck with Harry Maguire. The defender had one nervous early moment when West Ham United attacker Gianluca Scammaca beat him in the air at the far post, but Pope and the woodwork stopped his header.

Gianluigi Donnarumma of Italy made a superb double save to deny England’s Harry Kane, but the host team also had opportunities in the frantic finish.

